‘Still crying’: Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend reacts to Toronto Blue Jays star's historic Game 5 win

Tray Yesavage delivered a record-breaking performance in Game 5 of the World Series, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The 22-year-old right-hander struck out 12 batters without issuing a single walk, the first player in World Series history to achieve the feat, leaving his girlfriend, Taylor Frick, emotional. Tray Yesavage helped the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-1 with 12 strikeouts. His girlfriend, Taylor Frick, shared her emotional reaction to the win on social media.(taylorfrickk/Instagram)

Trey Yesavage's girlfriend gets emotional over his achievement

Frick shared her pride on Instagram as he posted the feat and wrote, “Still crying.” She added, “Best day ever!!!” The 23-year-old graduated from East Carolina University in May, where she met Yesavage. The pair went public with their relationship in December 2023, as reported by The New York Post.

Yesavage fanned 12 batters over seven innings at Dodger Stadium, giving the Blue Jays a 3-2 series lead. His 23 swings and misses set a new benchmark, the most recorded in a World Series game since pitch tracking began in 2008.

Yesavage said, "Walking from the bullpen to the dugout, I took a moment to look around the stadium, see all the fans. I was hoping I would send ’em home upset.”

Taylor Frick commemorates Yesavage's milestones

When Yesavage was drafted by Toronto in July 2024, Frick marked the moment with excitement, writing that she is suddenly “the biggest blue jays fan ever!!" At the time, she posted on Instagram, “Getting to watch you do what you love has been such a blessing but the biggest blessing has been getting to know your heart.”

She added, “You are patient, kind, and give 180% of yourself in every aspect of your life. There is no one more deserving of the good and happiness there is in this world. I love you to Canada and back l, I couldn’t be more proud of you,” along with a heart emoji, as reported by US Weekly.

A couple of months later, in October 2024, Frick took to social media to celebrate their first anniversary together. She wrote, “little girl self would be smiling ear to ear if she knew she would have a love like this one day.” She added, "If too good to be true was a person, it would be you. 365 days of being the happiest girl in the world <3.”

She was also by Yesavage's side in September, celebrating his promotion to the major leagues for the first time.