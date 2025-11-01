World Series 2025: Recap of how Game 6 between Dodgers and Blue Jays came to an end

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed a 3-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 on Friday night. The win enabled the Dodgers to force the World Series head into a deciding seventh game with the series tied at 3-3. To add more excitement and drama to the contest, Game 6 came to a crazy end with some thrilling action. World Series 2025: Take a look at how Game 6 between Dodgers and Blue Jays came to an end(Getty Images via AFP)

How things unfolded

In the final phase of the game, the Blue Jays’ Addison Barger drove to deep center, but the ball got lodged at the base of the centerfield wall. Instead of allowing Myles Straw and Barger to score, it was adjudged a ground rule double. As a consequence, the Blue Jays could not score a run at all, eventually leading the Dodgers to hold on to a tension-packed, 3-1 triumph at Rogers Center.

Talking about the rule, the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, as per MLB.com, “As the rule is current, you want to play that ball, actually, and you can go back and replay the lodged ball. But [Dean] still was aware of it being lodged, and then the outfield umpire kind of blew it dead as well. So it worked out great, but certainly good awareness [by Dean].”

According to MLB.com, center fielder Justin Dean had raised his arms, urging for a dead-ball call. A report published by the BBC claimed that the hosts had challenged the call, arguing that a fielder could have retrieved the ball, though the on-field decision was eventually sustained by video review.

The Blue Jays manager reacts

Reacting to the incident, the Blue Jays manager John Schneider said, “Been here a long time. I haven't seen a ball get lodged ever. Just caught a tough break there,” as reported by MLB.com.

The deciding Game 7 between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays is scheduled to be played on Saturday evening at the Rogers Center.

