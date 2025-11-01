Dodgers v Blue Jays: Why Trey Yesavage is not pitching tonight; who are his parents?

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the MLB World Series game on Friday, in a must-win game for Shohei Ohtani and co. Blue Jays have won three of the games so far, with Trey Yesavage putting on a dominant display in Game 5, striking out 12 Dodgers hitters without issuing a walk. Kevin Gausman will start instead of Trey Yesavage for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6.(Getty Images via AFP)

However, the 22-year-old is not pitching tonight. Blue Jays coach John Schneider spoke about Yesavage's performance and his choice of pitcher with the team on the cusp of victory.

Why is Trey Yesavage not pitching tonight?

Yesavage managed 12 strikeouts in just over 100 pitches during the game at Dodger Stadium. He broke the MLB record for most strikeouts by a rookie in a post-season game. The record has stood since 1949, when Don Newcombe managed 11 strikeouts, when playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers – which moved to Los Angeles in 1957.

Yesavage lasted seven innings in the game, which is likely why he's not pitching today. While there is no fixed rule mandating time off, MLB notes that teams in today's games typically rotate five starting pitchers. This gives starters four to five days off between trips to the mound. Given Game 5 was on Wednesday, Yesavage has only gotten a day's gap before Game 6.

Schneider, speaking about Yesavage's Game 5 performance saying, “Historic stuff, when you take about that stage and his numbers. He was getting ahead of a lot of hitters, so many swings and misses. I think it's one thing to be in the zone, and there's another thing to be in the zone and getting those swings and misses,” as per The Mirror US. He added, “He's a different pitcher when he has his stuff. I am kinda blown away by what he did.”

Kevin Gausman will start instead for Toronto. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for Dodgers, in a repeat of Game 2. Schneider spoke about this, saying “Kev kind of matched him pitch for pitch there until the 7th. You kind of think of it as, like, an old school pitchers' duel about to happen, but you never know how it's going to unfold. But we've got all the confidence in the world in Kev. He's kind of been our guy for the last couple years. So he's pitched in big games before, postseason, regular season, he's always consistent, love handing him the ball tomorrow,” as per Mirror US.

Who are Trey Yesavage's parents?

Trey's parents are Dave and Cheryl Yesavage. Their family hails from Pennsylvania and Cheryl worked as a physician assistant, specializing in non-operative spinal care, Mirror US reported. She reportedly has 20 years of experience.

Dave reportedly works for Waste Management Inc. as Director of Safety Operations.