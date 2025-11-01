World Series: Why LA Dodgers are wearing 51 on their caps vs Blue Jays in Game 6. Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers are wearing ‘51’ on their caps for the World Series Game 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. Shohei Ohtani and co are playing a must-win game at the Rogers Centre SkyDome. A win will force Game 7, and a loss will give a historic series win to the Blue Jays. Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after grounding out to end the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays (Getty Images via AFP)

In their two previous World Series championship triumphs in 1992 and 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays won a dramatic Game 6 each time.

Why Dodgers are wearing 51 on their caps

The LA Dodgers are without left-hander Alex Vesia for the series. The team's relievers are paying tribute to their teammate by having his number, 51, embroidered on their hats.

"Since we were still in Toronto, we had tried to think of many ways to show our love and support for him and his family. (...) We just recognize that we really miss them, and baseball is completely secondary to what they're going through," Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips said.

What happened to Alex Vesia?

Alex Vesia withdrew from the squad due to personal reasons, manager Dave Roberts said. The 29-year-old is dealing with a ‘deeply personal family matter’ with his wife, Kayla.

The Dodgers on Friday unveiled their 26-man roster for the World Series, with Vesia not included amongst a pool of 12 pitchers.

Roberts said the team did not expect Vesia to return to the squad for the World Series.

"Unless something unforeseen happens, that's kind of what we're anticipating," Roberts said.

Roberts said the absence of the popular Vesia would provide the Dodgers with additional motivation as they aim to win back-to-back World Series.

"It's certainly on our hearts and we miss him, and we'll be thinking about him, and certainly he's a part of this," Roberts said. "It's just even more motivation."

Vesia's departure provides an opportunity for other members of the Dodgers' bullpen to step up, Roberts added.

The Dodgers relievers announced on Friday include Clayton Kershaw, while Edgardo Henriquez and Will Klein have been handed spots on the roster.

"We have a lot of viable options," Roberts said. "I don't know what situation will present itself. But I trust all the guys, I really do, and guys are going to have to step up. But Alex is certainly going to be missed."

(With AFP inputs)