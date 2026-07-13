Why are flags at half-mast today? Trump's big announcement after Sen. Lindsey Graham's sudden death

On Sunday (July 12), the United States woke up to the news of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden death. The passing of the 71-year-old left Trump, who considered Graham a "good friend," in shock. Representational. (Unsplash)

So much so that the POTUS announced country-wide mourning for the deceased Senator. Hours after his death, Trump ordered that national flag at state buildings across the United States be flown at half-mast till Saturday (July 18) as the nation mourns the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

As a result, many in the US are expected to see flags at half-staff at state buildings and specific private buildings till 6pm local time on July 18, Saturday.

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What Trump Said About Flags Being Half-Staff Trump mourned the death his "dear friend" Lindsey Graham in two separate Truth Social Post. In the first post, his first public reaction to the news of Graham's death, Trump remembered Graham as a "great American patriot." He announced the seven-day national mourning in a follow-up post.

“In honor of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine, and a truly great man, who achieved so much for our Country, and his beloved Home State of South Carolina, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Saturday at 6 p.m.,” Trump wrote.

Flags being flown at half-mast is a common practice to mark national mourning. It can be announced in the event of the death of "national leaders," according to the US Flag Code.

The term "national leaders" could include the President, former President, Vice President, Chief Justice, Speaker of the House, Members of Congress, governors, or other senior officials. Lindsey Graham qualifies as he was a former Senator and a Member of Congress.

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What Happened To Lindsey Graham? Lindsey Graham's death has triggered several conspiracy theories, especially as it came suddenly on the day he returned from an official Ukraine trip. His office claimed that he died after a "sudden illness," but no details of what happened to him were specified.

Later, the office of Sen. Lindsey Graham announced his cause of death, providing more details on what happened to the 71-year-old. Per his office, Senator Lindsey Graham's cause of death was a tear in his aorta due to cardiovascular disease. The official cause of death cited by the office was “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.”