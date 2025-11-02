The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon: How to track runners, start time, route, and more

The TCS New York City Marathon is back Sunday, November 2, marking one of the city’s most celebrated annual events. More than 50,000 runners from across the world are expected to participate in the marathon, joined by millions of spectators cheering them on from the sidelines. The 2025 TCS New York City Marathon: How to track runners, start times, route, and more(Representative image/Unsplash)

The race falls on a busy weekend for New Yorkers - with the Halloween Parade just behind them, early voting wrapping up, and Daylight Saving Time ending the same morning.

Roads and bridges will close across the city, so if you are driving, you will want to plan, CBS News reported. Streets will start shutting early and stay packed for most of the day.

Also link: Prince William and Kate Middleton move into Forest Lodge: Inside royal family’s new home

How to track runners at the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is not just a test of endurance - it is a citywide celebration of resilience, unity, and community spirit. If you are not along the route, you can still follow every mile. The New York Road Runners has an official tracker that updates live as each runner hits their marks. You can check live updates and track runners on liveresults.nyrr.org.

You can search by name or bib number and watch their progress around the city. At the end of the race, full results and category winners will be posted on the same page.

Apart from that, fans can keep digital tabs on runners throughout the event using the TCS New York City Marathon App. The app is available on Google Play and the App Store. It features cameras at the start, finish, and several key course points, offering live visuals from multiple angles.

An interactive spectator guide helps users locate runners along the route, while a second-screen race experience streams uninterrupted coverage of all four professional divisions. The newest “Follow” feature lets users automatically track selected runners across all future events - just tap Follow next to a name to stay updated beyond race day.

26.2-mile course for the TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is a 26.2-mile course. Runners start from Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island. They will then cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, as they continue through Queens, all the way into the Bronx, and finally, arrive at Central Park to finish the marathon. It’s one of the most famous marathon routes and one of the toughest.

Also read: When is Thanksgiving in 2025? Exact date, significance and history behind the occasion

The TCS New York City Marathon start time and schedule

The first athletes start early. The men’s wheelchair division at 8:00 a.m., the women’s at 8:02 am, and the handcyclists at 8:22 a.m.. Then came the professional women's division at 8:35 a.m., and men’s at 9:05 a.m., followed by five waves of amateur runners through 11:30 a.m. Most finishers will cross between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Whether you are running it, volunteering, or just watching from a curb in Queens, the TCS New York City Marathon remains one of those moments that pulls everyone - locals and visitors alike.

FAQs

When is the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon?

The marathon will take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025, across all five boroughs.

How can I track runners live during the race?

Fans can use the official New York Road Runners tracker at liveresults.nyrr.org for live updates and finish times.

Where does the marathon route begin and end?

It starts at Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island, and ends inside Central Park, Manhattan.

What time does the marathon start?

The first wave begins at 8:00 a.m. with professional wheelchair athletes. Waves continue until 11:30 a.m.