Obama takes brutal swipe at Trump over ballroom, ‘weird’ AI videos, family's crypto profit: ‘Every day is Halloween’

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Nov 02, 2025 05:38 pm IST

Barack Obama chastised Donald Trump's financial gains from cryptocurrency and mocked his extravagant White House ballroom renovations and AI videos.

Barack Obama, the former US President, hit out at Donald Trump and his administration, saying that “every day is Halloween — except it's all tricks and no treats” under his administration.

Obama blasted Trump for paving over the White House Rose Garden and building a $300 million ballroom, which now imitates his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago club.(Getty Images via AFP)
Obama's remarks come as he delivered a speech on Saturday in favor of Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia.

'It's worse than even I expected': Obama tears into Trump over crypto profit

Expressing his frustration over Trump's administration's moves and new policies, the former President told the crowd at Norfolk rally: “It's not as if we didn't see some of this coming. I will admit it's worse than even I expected. But I did warn y'all.”

Listing the ways how the Trump family has profited from cryptocurrency dealings, Obama charged that Trump has given his "billionaire pals and finance bros" priority.

“Is the economy working better for you? Because it sure has gotten better for Trump and his family,” he continued.

According to Reuters, the Trump family has allegedly made hundreds of millions of dollars via the cryptocurrency endeavor World Liberty Financial, which they own more than half of through an umbrella firm.

“Since he's been in office, the whole crypto business and other ventures have made hundreds of millions of dollars. Including from foreign nationals and rich folks investing because they want to stay in the President's good graces,” Obama said.

Obama shreds Trump over White House Rose Garden, ballroom and AI videos

Obama then blasted Trump for paving over the White House Rose Garden and building a $300 million ballroom, which now imitates his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago club.

The Democrat went on to take a dig at Trump, saying that he has been concentrating on important projects like gold plating the Oval Office, constructing a $300 million ballroom, and paving over the Rose Garden to prevent people from getting mud on their shoes.

The ex-President then assailed the artificial intelligence (AI) videos that Trump frequently shares on his Truth Social account, such as one in which he is seen donning a crown, piloting a fighter jet dubbed “KING TRUMP,” and using brown liquid to bomb a group of No Kings demonstrators.

Obama claims that the AI videos area part of the Trump administration's effort to “distract” voters.

“And all the nonsense we see on the news every day, the over the top rhetoric, the fabricated conspiracies, the weird videos of a U.S. president with a crown on his head flying a fighter jet and dumping poop on protesting citizens,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Trump celebrated Halloween in Palm Beach, where he hosted a Great Gatsby-themed party at his Mar-a-Lago home.

He came under fire for attending the opulent dinner just hours before a crucial food aid program that millions of Americans depend on was set to expire.

