Michelle Obama details how she got her daughters Sasha and Malia to dress ‘presidential’: ‘The deal was…’

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, has spilled the beans about her struggles of making her daughters dress ‘presidential’ during their stay at the White House. In an exclusive interview for People’s cover story, Michelle credited her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop, for her help in convincing the daughters. Michelle Obama how she got her daughters to dress ‘presidential’ during White House years: ‘Had a deal’(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Former President Barack Obama shares two girls with Michelle: Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24. The power couple tied the knot in 1992. In an earlier interview with her brother Craig Robinson on the IMO podcast, Michelle has also spoken about the personalities of her daughter, as reported by E! News.

Michelle Obama on Sasha and Malia’s ‘presidential’ dressing

Talking to People, Michelle explained how fashion conflict can become a common issue for many. She added that while her kids often want to end up wearing their own style and comfort as they grow up, it is expected that they would follow some protocols, especially when they are going to meet the President of another nation.

She revealed how her friend Koop would chat with the girls about what they like and what would be a better outfit for them. Michelle also mentioned that she and Barack had a deal with their daughters where the girls agreed to work with Meredith when they had to dress up for public events.

"We had a deal," she explained. "When they did things with us, the deal was, you work with Meredith when you were dressing for public events because there's so much...What I didn't want them to be is part of the negative cycle of 'what were they wearing', and 'how dare they wear that.' There'd be smoke coming for my little girls, and it's like, 'You don't want the smoke, just put the sweater on,'"Michelle continued.

However, Michelle clearly stated that she would prefer keeping her daughters out of official business and formal events as much as possible. Rather, she would push them towards completing homework or preparing for school the next day. She also added that her daughters found such events uninteresting and thus refrained from being a part.

Michelle on her conversations with Barack Obama about their daughters

While the Obamas share a friendly bond with their daughters, there were instances when they would often end up behaving like strict parents. In the interview, Michelle stated how her daughters mostly stayed in their own fun zone, enjoying their lives. However, Barack would sometimes end up pointing out if their shorts were “too short.” At those times, she mentioned, she would remind him not to comment and to let the girls learn by themselves.

The former First Lady also spoke about the restrictions that her daughters faced for being a part of the White House. However, the 61-year-old compensated for those by letting them have their own voice and choices. She also shared a relief about the fact that her daughters are all grown up and mature now.

