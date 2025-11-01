Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend: When to set back clocks tonight? Here's what to know

Daylight Saving Time: Clocks will “fall back” an hour this weekend. Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends Sunday, November 2, at 2 am. The yearly time shift means shorter mornings, longer evenings - and one extra hour of sleep. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend: When to set clocks back and why it still happens(Representative image/Unsplash)

If you still have manual clocks at home, you will need to roll them back before bed Saturday night. Most phones and digital devices will reset automatically.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time moves clocks ahead by one hour in the spring and back by one hour in the fall. The idea dates back more than a century, per CBS News.

Germany was the first to try it in 1916, to save fuel and daylight hours during World War I. The US followed soon after, and in 1966, the Uniform Time Act made DST a national standard.

When do US clocks fall back in 2025?

The “fall back" takes effect at 2 am Sunday, when clocks turn back to 1 am. It officially marks the return to Standard Time for winter.

Does all of the US fall back?

Hawaii and most of Arizona will skip Daylight Saving Time. Others include Puerto Rico, Guam, the US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands. The rest of the country will make the switch overnight, per Time and Date.

When does DST start again in 2026?

The US moved clocks forward last March 9 to start Daylight Saving Time. The next change will take place on March 8, 2026, when clocks will “spring forward” again, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Will US continue to observe DST?

President Donald Trump has called the time change “inconvenient and costly” and vowed to end it. The argument is not new - politicians have tried for years to settle whether to keep or scrap the system entirely.

Congress has debated the idea before. The Sunshine Protection Act, passed by the Senate in 2022, aimed to stop DST permanently, but it stalled in the House.

Daylight Saving Time begins again on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Until then, most of the US and Europe will keep doing what it has always done: turn clocks back in the fall and push them forward in the spring.

