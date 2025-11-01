New York City marathon 2025: Which roads are closed? See date, time, where to watch and more
New York City marathon 2025: The event will start at 8 am EST. Here is the full list of road and bridge closures.
The New York City marathon 2025 is set to return for its 54th edition on November 2, 2025. The 26.2-mile trek will cover the five boroughs of the Big Apple. The marathon begins at 8 am EST. According to Forbes, the New York City Marathon made history last year, with 55,642 finishers, becoming the largest marathon event in the world.
New York City marathon 2025: Full list of road/bridge closures
According to NBC New York, road/street and bridge closures will commence from 7 am on Sunday and last until 4 pm. The race will start at Staten Island’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and finish at 67th Street on West Drive, Central Park.
Brooklyn closures
4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue
6th Avenue between 74th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street
7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan closures
1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street
90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcolm X Boulevard and 5th Avenue
Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle Center Drive
Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street
Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway
Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street
Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street
Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street
Terrace Drive
West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West
West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 67th Street Approach to West Drive
West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive
Staten Island closures
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
Lily Pond Avenue between School Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard
McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard / West Fingerboard Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard
School Road between Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue
Steuben Street between West Fingerboard Road and Olga Place / Hyland Boulevard
Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Wall Street/St. George Station between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street
West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
Bronx closures
3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
Queens closures
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
New York City Marathon 2025: Where can you watch it?
According to Forbes, 50,000 runners from 135 countries usually participate in the grand event. Over two million people watch the New York City Marathon annually.
The event will be broadcast on ESPN from 8 am to 11:30 am EST. Spectators can also watch the marathon on the ESPN app. From 3 pm to 5 pm EST, ABC will also run a two-hour-long post-show where runners and participants will be interviewed. According to Forbes, the marathon will be broadcast in 15 different countries.
FAQs
How many runners will participate in the 2025 New York City marathon?
Around 50,000 runners will be participating in the 2025 New York City marathon.
What time does the New York City Marathon start?
It starts at 8 am EST.
How long will the road and bridge closures be in place for the marathon?
The closures will last from 7 am to 4 pm.