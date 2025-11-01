New York City marathon 2025: Which roads are closed? See date, time, where to watch and more

The New York City marathon 2025 is set to return for its 54th edition on November 2, 2025. The 26.2-mile trek will cover the five boroughs of the Big Apple. The marathon begins at 8 am EST. According to Forbes, the New York City Marathon made history last year, with 55,642 finishers, becoming the largest marathon event in the world. New York City marathon 2025: When and where to watch, full list of road and bridge closures (Representative image/Unsplash)

New York City marathon 2025: Full list of road/bridge closures

According to NBC New York, road/street and bridge closures will commence from 7 am on Sunday and last until 4 pm. The race will start at Staten Island’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and finish at 67th Street on West Drive, Central Park.

Brooklyn closures

4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

Bay Ridge Parkway/75th Street between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Dahlgren Place between Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan closures

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcolm X Boulevard and 5th Avenue

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle Center Drive

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street

Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

Terrace Drive

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 77th Street Approach to West Drive

West 81st Street Approach to West Drive

West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 67th Street Approach to West Drive​

Staten Island closures

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Lily Pond Avenue between School Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard / West Fingerboard Road and Father Capodanno Boulevard

School Road between Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue

Steuben Street between West Fingerboard Road and Olga Place / Hyland Boulevard

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Wall Street/St. George Station between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Bronx closures

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

Queens closures

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

New York City Marathon 2025: Where can you watch it?

According to Forbes, 50,000 runners from 135 countries usually participate in the grand event. Over two million people watch the New York City Marathon annually.

The event will be broadcast on ESPN from 8 am to 11:30 am EST. Spectators can also watch the marathon on the ESPN app. From 3 pm to 5 pm EST, ABC will also run a two-hour-long post-show where runners and participants will be interviewed. According to Forbes, the marathon will be broadcast in 15 different countries.

