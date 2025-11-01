Rob Dyrdek net worth: How much did the TV star make from Ridiculousness?

One of the most successful shows on MTV in the last decade and a half, Ridiculousness has now been cancelled by the network, Entertainment Weekly reported. This show, which began airing in 2011, ran for 46 seasons and close to 1,700 episodes. It was hosted by Rob Dyrdek, who was also its creator. Rob Dyrdek net worth: Amid cancellation of Ridiculousness, here's how much the MTV host made(YouTube/MTV's Ridiculousness)

MTV officials are in talks to bring about programming that “will feature a more curated slate that embraces its experimental DNA.” This decision is also seen as a fallout of the recent merger of Paramount, MTV’s parent company, and Skydance.

The show’s format was simple – invite celebrity guests on the show to talk about video clips that have gone viral online. Known names to appear on the show include Johnny Knoxville, Pauly Shore, and Howie Mandel, among others.

The show was especially beneficial for Dyrdek, an entrepreneur and former skateboarder who became a successful television producer. It was his production company – Superjacket – that produced Ridiculousness, IMDB informs.

Rob Dyrdek's earnings from Ridiculousness

According to Bloomberg, Dyrdek was on a very lucrative contract with MTV. The news outlet reports that the network was paying the former skateboarder at least $32.5 million a year for an annual run of 336 episodes. If MTV had extended the show’s run, that number would have risen to $45 million, something the channel was not keen on accepting.

Dyrdek was earning $21,000 in executive producer fees per episode and $61,000 in on-camera fees. The on-camera fee was not fixed but escalating, and could have risen to as much as $101,000 at the end of the present agreement’s term, Bloomberg reports.

On top of that, the host of the show was given life insurance cover worth $200 million as part of an agreement between the show’s producers and their lenders.

Rob Dyrdek's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob Dyrdek’s net worth is $200 million. Apart from the regular fees for Ridiculousness, he also earned a bonus of $2.5 million whenever MTV ordered another set of 168 episodes of the show.

The 51-year-old has been involved as a producer and host with several shows and also has business interests of various kinds. Overall, he has been a very successful entrepreneur and TV host.

FAQs:

Who is Rob Dyrdek?

Dyrdek is an entrepreneur, former skateboarder, TV producer and host. He is widely known as the host of several popular shows.

What was Ridiculousness?

It is a show on MTV where the host, Dyrdek, joins guests in discussing viral clips on the internet.

Will Ridiculousness continue airing on MTV?

Yes, episodes of this show, which have been aired in the past, will be retelecast, but no new episodes will be made.