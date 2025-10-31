Scream 7 trailer: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox return to fight Ghostface | Watch

The fear of Ghostface has been reintroduced to the audience with the return of the Scream franchise. The maker dropped the first trailer of Scream 7 on October 30, just before Halloween. The promo gives fans a glimpse of Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, who will be reprising their roles of Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, respectively. Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox return to fight yet another Ghostface in Scream 7 trailer(YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

The audience can expect intense emotions and suspense in the upcoming movie, keeping them on the edge of their seats at all times. In addition to Cox, the film will also witness the return of David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Scott Foley.

Scream 7 trailer: What to expect

The trailer opens with a couple checking into a “psycho killer B&B,” where they are met with not one, but two Ghostfaces. The scene cuts to one of them calling up Sidney, warning her about the next target being her daughter, played by Isabel May. To save her daughter from the evil of Ghostface, Prescott will be forced to confront her past and fight the spirits.

As for the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, “When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target.

Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.” According to the events showcased in the trailer, Sidney will battle it out with the Ghostface head-on, while the slasher intends to “burn it all down.”

Scream 7: Cast, release date and more

As for the cast of Scream 7, Campbell and Cox will be joined by Isabel May, McKenna Grace, Joel McHale, Matthew Lillard and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

The movie is directed by Kevin Williamson. The latest installment of the Scream franchise will drop on the big screens three years after Scream VI was released. Scream 7 is scheduled to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.

FAQs:

Q1. When will Scream 7 be released in theaters?

Ans. Scream 7 will be released in theaters on February 27, 2026.

Q2. Who will play the lead role in Scream 7?

Ans. Neve Campbell plays the lead role in Scream 7.

Q3. What role will Courteney Cox play in Scream 7?

Ans. Courteney Cox will play the role of Gale Weathers in Scream 7.