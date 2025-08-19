Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's latest selfie brings Friends nostalgia back; fans say ‘bond still iconic as ever'

American actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are keeping the Friends spirit alive. The two former co-stars reunited recently and shared glimpses of their time together on Instagram, much to the delight of fans. Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston shared a selfie recently.

Courteney posted a selfie with Jennifer and captioned it, “We look so cute next to each other….so do they,” referring to their brand products placed side by side in her shower. Jennifer’s haircare line LolaVie launched in 2021, while Courteney introduced her home care brand Homecourt in 2022.

Another photo showed the pair cheek to cheek on what looked like a sunlit boardwalk. Jennifer wore a black ruffled tank top with layered jewellery and her signature blonde hair, while Courteney stood slightly behind her in a brown collared shirt with her hair in waves. Fans couldn’t help but notice how similar their close-lipped smiles looked in the picture.

The duo’s friendship has always mirrored their on-screen bond as Rachel Green and Monica Gellar in Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. Along with Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry, their characters became household names, and their real-life connection has only grown stronger since.

Last year, Courteney revealed that Jennifer still owns pieces of Monica’s wardrobe from the show. “She took a lot of Monica's dresses, and she'll say, 'Oh yeah, I used to wear this on Friends,’” Courteney said in 2024. “And I mean, it looks great on her. She has a great figure and she's adorable. But I'm like, 'Why would you take this floral little prairie dress from Friends? But she holds on to everything,” she added.

Jennifer confirmed it. “I went into her line of clothes, and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear to this day,” she said. “It has tiny little flowers with a black lace V-neck and a little cap sleeve with a little slight ruffle of black lace.”

Earlier this month, Jennifer had told People magazine what their conversations usually look like. “We usually talk interior design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it’s what we love. It’s our love language.” She added, “What haven’t I learned from Courteney?” she had said.