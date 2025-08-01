Why is Neve Campbell not in Twisted Metal Season 2? Cast shake-up explained

Fans of Twisted Metal were shocked to see a new version of Raven appear in Season 2, especially since Neve Campbell’s performance in Season 1 was a highlight of the show’s gritty, comedic tone. But in the latest season, the Canadian actress is absent. Raven's role has now been recast, with She-Hulk fame Patty Guggenheim playing the show's antagonist. Neve Campbell did not reprise her role as Raven in Twisted Metal(X)

Twisted Metal Season 2: The real reason behind the cast shake-up

According to Movieweb report, although no official statement has been released by Peacock, Redditors and fan reports suggested that budget constraints and production relocation played a major role in Campbell’s departure.

The report quoted a Reddit user saying that Campbell allegedly confirmed she did not return because the show did not have the budget for her. Additionally, Twisted Metal moved its production base from New Orleans to Canada for Season 2: a change which may have led to contract renegotiations and cast adjustments.

Twisted Metal Season 2: Raven returns, but she’s not the same

Season 2 opens with a new Raven, younger and more eccentric, played by Patty. This Raven, according to another NBC report, is less cold and calculated than Campbell’s version with a backstory rooted in teen tragedy and lost love. The shift mirrors the game’s original portrayal of Raven in Twisted Metal: Black, making her closer in tone to the source material.

Where Campbell’s Raven was polished, manipulative, and power-hungry, Guggenheim’s Raven is emotional, immature, and fueled by grief, hoping to win Calypso’s deadly tournament to revive her comatose best friend.

Multiple Ravens? The lore explained

According to Movieweb, it was revealed in a major twist that Raven is not a person but a title. The ‘Raven’ John Doe met in Season 1 (Campbell) was just one of many Ravens: figureheads appointed across different communities. The real Raven, introduced in Season 2, has been controlling things from the shadows, making Campbell’s character effectively a decoy.

A polarizing shift for fans

Not all fans are happy with the change, though. While Guggenheim is bringing a more comical and exaggerated energy to the character, some viewers miss Campbell’s subtle menace and complexity. Even John Doe (Anthony Mackie) commented in-show that he “liked the old Raven better.”

The tonal shift: from a cold, calculated leader to a brooding, emotionally-driven goth, mirrors Twisted Metal’s balance of video game chaos and TV character development. Whether fans warm up to this new version remains to be seen.

FAQs:

1. Why is Neve Campbell not in Twisted Metal Season 2?

Reports suggest she did not return due to budget issues and production relocating to Canada, making her casting unfeasible.

2. Who plays Raven in Season 2?

Raven is now played by Patty Guggenheim, known for her comedic roles, particularly in She-Hulk.

3. Is Neve Campbell’s Raven completely gone?

Yes, her version is written out. It is explained that she was just one of many Ravens, used as figureheads to maintain order.

4. Is the new Raven closer to the video game version?

Yes. Season 2’s Raven is younger, goth-inspired, and grief-driven, resembling her Twisted Metal: Black counterpart more closely than Campbell’s portrayal.