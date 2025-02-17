How Marvel Cinematic Universe failed Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America in Brave New World

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Captain America: Brave New World, attempts to usher in a new era with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking up the mantle of Captain America. However, what should have been a triumphant new chapter in the MCU instead feels like a disjointed, uninspired retread of past themes. Anthony Mackie in a still from Captain America: Brave New World

Set in a world still recovering from the Blip, the film follows Sam as he reluctantly aligns with the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford) to thwart a conspiracy tied to an assassination attempt and the global scramble for adamantium. Along the way, he is supported by his wisecracking sidekick Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), now the new Falcon. Meanwhile, familiar faces such as Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) return, and new antagonists, including Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), emerge. But sadly, the latest instalment in the popular superhero universe ultimately reinforces the growing sentiment that the MCU is struggling to justify its own longevity.

Anthony Mackie brings an earnest sincerity to his portrayal of Sam Wilson’s internal conflict, trying to define his version of Captain America. Unlike Steve Rogers, Sam is more emotionally open, grappling with the responsibility of the shield while retaining his own personality. Mackie avoids merely imitating Chris Evans and instead incorporates humour to carve out a distinct identity for his Captain America. However, despite his best efforts, he lacks the commanding presence and effortless charisma that made Rogers’ leadership so compelling. This is not a question of performance ability but rather of how the film frames his character—often caught in moments of hesitation rather than exuding the quiet authority that made his predecessor iconic.

The film’s plot is plagued by the same issue that has been haunting the MCU for years—unnecessary complexity that ultimately leads nowhere. The introduction of Red Hulk (Thunderbolt Ross) feels abrupt, and Liv Tyler’s return as Betty Ross adds little substance. The narrative leans heavily on exposition, dragging out political debates and pseudo-intellectual discussions about global accords, making it feel more like a sluggish policy briefing than a superhero epic. The overarching themes of governmental control and political conspiracy are treated with an almost naive simplicity, lacking the sharp commentary needed to make them compelling. Moreover, the film attempts to reintroduce the concept of parallel worlds as if it were a fresh revelation, despite the MCU having already established this extensively. This redundancy makes Brave New World feel frustratingly out of sync with the rest of the franchise, as though it were an afterthought rather than a calculated step in Marvel’s grander vision.

The film’s attempts at social commentary, while well-intentioned, feel underdeveloped. Given that Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who crafted The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were involved in the screenplay, one might have expected a more in-depth exploration of Sam’s unique challenges as Captain America. Instead, the film treads cautiously, avoiding the kind of bold storytelling that could have made it stand out. With multiple writers contributing (including Rob Edwards, Peter Glanz, and director Julius Onah), the screenplay lacks a unified voice, resulting in a jarring, uneven experience.

From a visual standpoint too, the film disappoints. The cinematography by Emmy-nominee Kramer Morgenthau should have elevated the film, but instead, it is bogged down by an unappealing colour palette that gives everything a murky, greasy sheen. The action sequences are well-choreographed, offering brief moments of excitement, but they cannot compensate for the film’s overall sluggish pacing. Just when the runtime begins to drag, a well-placed emotional scene attempts to pull audiences back in, but these moments are too few and far between to salvage the film as a whole.

The movie, ultimately, is weighed down by a weak narrative, forced franchise-building, and an unconvincing central performance—not due to a lack of effort from Anthony Mackie, but rather because the film fails to establish his Captain America as a figure of commanding presence. While there are occasional flashes of brilliance in the action sequences and cinematography, they are not enough to make up for an otherwise dull, uninspired instalment.