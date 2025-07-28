Twisted Metal Season 2 OTT release date in India: When and where to stream Anthony Mackie's action comedy series

The second season of the adrenaline-pumping action comedy Twisted Metal is all set to stream on Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium) in India on August 1, 2025. Sony Interactive Entertainment's smash hit vehicle combat video game franchise served as inspiration for the series, which was created by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith. Twisted Metal Season 2

Post apocalyptic plot and returning cast

Twisted Metal takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett, and Thomas Haden Church. Season 1's mission was to transport a strange parcel across a perilous and barren United States; this season follows John, an amnesiac milkman who talks rapidly. While his trek hinted at a larger plot and offered a chance for a better life, it also put him in the path of roaming adversaries and weaponised vehicles.

With its blend of outrageous action, dark humour, and dedication to the game's essence, the series quickly gained a passionate fan base once its first season began on Peacock in the US on July 27, 2023. The second season, which was renewed for a third season in December 2023, will air in the US on Peacock on July 31, 2025. Sony LIV subscribers in India can catch up with the show at the same time, on August 1, to see it online.

Twisted Metal tournament begins

John and Quiet survived their dangerous assignment and now find themselves unwilling players in the notorious Twisted Metal tournament. Season 2 will begin right after the events of the first season finale. Calypso, an enigmatic person, is orchestrating the brutal demolition derby, which will feature both new and old enemies, including the return of Sweet Tooth, the murderous clown.

The new season takes a surprising turn when John reunites with his long-lost sister, Dollface, who is now a vigilante wearing a mask. Their tense dynamic and competing agendas will most certainly dictate the direction of the new plot.

Growing library of PlayStation adaptations

Along with PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television, Twisted Metal adds to the growing library of PlayStation IPs that have been adapted for streaming. With stylised action, unexpected comedy, and character-driven arcs, the second season promises to up the ante.

On August 1, 2025, Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium) will begin streaming the ten-episode second season in India.