Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Best Halloween heist episodes to stream this spooky season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a police procedural sitcom, is one show that has captured the essence of Halloween perfectly. While the characters raced to win the title of “Amazing Human/Genius,” their banter, precinct pranks, and competitiveness took the show to new heights. With the Halloween heists planned in every season of the show, here is a ranking of each festive episode to look forward to: Fans can watch all the latest episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC.(X/@nbc)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Best Halloween heist episodes

HalloVeen (Season 5)

What began as a friendly bet between Jake and Captain Holt went on to become a full-fledged competition during the fifth season. The ‘HalloVeen’ episode has to be the best heist episode of the show.

Not only does it include all the chaos from the members of the precinct, but it is also the episode where Jake proposes to Amy. From the Boyle look-alike to Rosa and Terry being themselves, the season 5 heist has got it all.

Halloween (Season 1)

Jake introduced the iconic Halloween heist for the first time in Season 1. He challenges Captain Holt to save his Medal of Valor before the night ends. Whoever among the two would have the medal would be called the Amazing Detective/Genius. The episode is chaotic and fun, holding several surprising elements that make it one of the best of the show. After several blunders, which were actually distractions for Holt, Jake won the precious title for the first time.

Halloween III (Season 3)

Boyle pulls out his absurd costumes yet again, only to be pranked by the 99th precinct. Apart from the dress-up, the characters also gear up for yet another Halloween heist, which would be a tie-breaker between Jake and Captain Holt. While all of the cast members participate, Amy brings out the surprise element. By the end of the episode, she reveals herself to be secretly in the game, and following her win, she was crowned the “Queen of 99.”

The Last Day (Season 8)

The final Halloween of the show keeps the audience hooked to their seats. Bringing several elements together from the previous heists, Jake plans a “perfect goodbye” to avoid having a sad farewell. Captain Holt and Amy, along with others, come together to participate and conspire against each other to win the title of the “Amazing Human/Genius.”

However, the non-festive heist ends in disappointment after Hitchcock is announced as the winner. In the final moments, the show is fast-forwarded to Halloween with Jake returning and revealing to the new Captain Terry that the heists will be planned for years to come.

Halloween II (Season 2)

After a strong start to Halloween, the 99th precinct yet again entertains a heist planned by Jake and Captain Holt. Following the former's victory in the previous competition, Holt is determined to win the heist and reveals that he has been planning it for the past year.

Halloween IV (Season 4)

After the audience got hold of Halloween heists, they waited for the festive episodes to drop. While the viewers believed any of the detectives could take home the prestigious title, season 4 Halloween brought in a twist. Not only did the detective participate, but also did Gina. She went on to trick the characters at every step and finally got hold of the plaque, which read, “Ultimate Detective/Genius.”

Cinco de Mayo (Season 6)

The season six Halloween episode was chaotic and confusing at several levels. While the precinct prepares for the heist, Terry affirms that he would not be a part of the game this year, since he has a sergeant exam to clear. The overall episode is about Terry tricking the detectives into believing him, until his final reveal, where not only did he win the heist, he had also cleared the sergeant’s exam.

Valloweaster (Season 7)

While the heist was not conducted on Halloween, Jake, Rosa, Captain Holt, and the other detectives continued with the tradition on a day between Valentine's Day and Easter. The episode carried on with the usual storyline of the detectives putting their minds to stealing the Gauntlet while also facing several challenges. Ultimately, it is Rosa who takes over the Infinity Gauntlet and the winning crown.

FAQs:

How many seasons are there in Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has eight seasons in total.

Who wins the first-ever heist in B99?

Jake bagged the first-ever heist in the show.

Who plays the character of Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Andy Samberg plays the role of Jake Peralta.