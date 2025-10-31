Halloween 2025: From Harry Potter to Eleven, 10 easy last-minute costume ideas

Halloween is the time for dressing up in cool and scary costumes. If you are looking for a spooky costume this season, there are several options you can try out. Television and movie characters are a go-to option when it comes to an easy, last-minute Halloween outfit. Put on a black school uniform with a black skirt, white shirt and black blazer and braid your hair into pigtails to dress up as Wednesday Addams or paint your face white, red and blue and put on a red blazer to become the Joker. 10 easy last-minute costume ideas for Halloween 2025, from Harry Potter to Eleven from Stranger Things(Getty Images via AFP)

The best costume ideas on any occasion include pop-culture references, and Halloween is no different. So take out your list of favorite television/movie characters and choose which one you want to become this season. Here are ten characters that you can consider dressing up this spooky season.

Harry Potter

We cannot forget our favorite wizard this spooky season. Grab a red and yellow colored scarf for Gryffindor, a pair of round glasses and a black coat and get ready to cast a spell. A magic wand would be the icing on the cake to complete the look.

A player/ a security guard from Squid Game

Look for a green tracksuit and write any number on one side to get dolled up as a player from the popular Netflix sensation Squid Game. You can get a full-sleeved red jumpsuit and pair it up with a belt for dressing up as a guard from the popular series.

A Minion from Despicable Me

An easy minute ensemble is becoming a minion (quite literally). Just take out your favorite yellow sweater/t-shirt and pair it up with blue denim dungarees. To complete the look, you can paint your face, get a pair of round glasses or even wear a beanie.

Elphaba

Dressing up as the character Elphaba from the movie Wicked is probably one of the easiest costume ideas. You just need green paint. Paint your face and hands green, grab a black witchy dress, and you are ready to go. For levelling up, grab a broomstick and black boots and a hat.

Thomas Shelby

Tommy Shelby is one of the most popular characters from the series Peaky Blinders. Get a winter suit, a grey muffler and a tweed hat (preferably black or grey), and your perfect costume is ready for Halloween.

Kim Possible

If you wish to become Kim Possible this spooky season, chances are you might already have everything you need. Start with getting a full black sleeve top, green cargo pants and a pair of black boots. Add a brown utility belt and gloves if you are ready to save the world.

Morticia Addams and Gomez

To be honest, you can pick any character from the Addams family and easily dress like it this Halloween season, but this is the only couple costume idea from the show. For dressing up as Morticia Addams, you need a long black gown, a wig that has long straight black hair ( if you have long, black hair, just straighten it) and dark lipstick. For dressing up as Gomez, wear a pinstripe suit, paint a mustache on your face and wear your hair slick black.

Eleven

You can easily assemble an “Eleven’ costume from the popular series Stranger Things. Get a pink frock-style dress from your closet and cover it up with a denim shirt or jacket. If you have brown short hair, then curl it and add a string of red paint below your nose as if it is bleeding to complete the look.

Dwight Schrute

While Dwight Schrute was not a very scary character from the popular sitcom The Office, dressing up as him is quite easy. Just grab a shirt of butter yellow shade and pair it up with brown pants and a belt. Complete the look with a pair of brown office shoes, and do not forget to add his signature round glasses.

Joe Goldberg

If there is nothing else, you can become Joe Goldberg from the popular Netflix series You. You will take 30 seconds to get everything you need. Wear a dark colored cap that could cover your face and throw in a matching jacket.

