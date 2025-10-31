The Office: Complete list of Halloween episodes and where to watch them

The Office is one of the most popular TV series worldwide, thanks to its witty scripts, the cast’s exceptional comic timing, and praiseworthy themes. Although the mockumentary sitcom ended its nine-season run on NBC on May 16, 2013, the show continues to be talked about on various occasions, including Halloween, as per Decider. The Steve Carell-starrer show, which has six entertaining Halloween episodes worth a revisit, is currently streaming on Peacock and Netflix. The Office Halloween episodes: Guide to complete list and where to watch(X/@peacock)

Halloween (Season 2, Episode 5): Prank on Dwight

Season 2, Episode 5 is the first Halloween episode from The Office. While Michael has to lay an employee off at Dunder Mifflin, Jim and Pam post Dwight’s resume on the internet and apply for a role at a Maryland-based paper company without his knowledge.

Employee Transfer (Season 5, Episode 6): Holly must move

Michael is heartbroken because Holly Flax must move to Nashua, New Hampshire, due to a recent transfer. Meanwhile, after Pam meets Blake Robbins and Tug Coker for lunch in New York, they decide to prank Jim. Dwight, on the other hand, tries to apply to Cornell University to be a pain in the neck for Andy Bernard.

Koi Pond (Season 6, Episode 8): Michael is mocked

Michael, who falls into a koi pond, is mocked by colleagues at the Dunder Mifflin office after he shows up for work soaking wet. Meanwhile, Pam and Andy try to increase their sales through cold calls and client discussions.

Costume Contest (Season 7, Episode 6): All for the coupon-book grand prize

Michael feels bitter after Darryl successfully sells corporate on a business idea he had initially rejected. Apart from Oscar Martinez, the rest of the office shows up in their Halloween costumes to compete for the coupon-book grand prize.

Spooked (Season 8, Episode 5): Do ghosts exist?

Although Erin Hannon wishes to host an office Halloween party for Andy and Robert California, she fears that the move will get her fired. And while Jim and Pam argue over the existence of ghosts, Robert tries to cook up a terrifying tale for the employees.

Here Comes Treble (Season 9, Episode 5): A cappella at Dunder Mifflin

In the final Halloween episode of The Office, Andy invites Here Comes Treble, a cappella group from Cornell University, to perform at Dunder Mifflin’s Halloween party. While Pam is upset due to Jim’s latest business decision, Dwight finds an anti-anxiety pill on the floor and conducts an office-wide investigation to trace its origins.

FAQs:

Where can I stream all the Halloween-themed episodes from The Office?

You can watch all the Halloween-themed episodes from The Office on Netflix and Peacock.

Which was the first Halloween episode in The Office?

Season 2, Episode 5 was the first Halloween episode in The Office.

Which was the final Halloween episode in The Office?

Season 9, Episode 5 was the final Halloween episode in The Office.