The Paper: Release date, plot, cast, where to watch and more about The Office spinoff

The wait is over for fans of The Office. Peacock has officially released The Paper, the first-ever spinoff of the iconic workplace comedy. The new series debuted on September 4, with all 10 episodes of its first season available to stream immediately. The Paper is now available to stream on Peacock.(X/@peacock)

The Paper: Plot

Created by Greg Daniels, who adapted the US version of The Office, The Paper follows Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), a toilet paper salesman who is suddenly reassigned to run the Toledo Truth Teller, a failing local newspaper owned by a paper conglomerate, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Akin to The Office, the show is presented in documentary style, with the same crew behind the cameras. One familiar face, however, will be returning to the screen: Oscar Nunez, who will be reprising his role from the original series.

The series explores workplace chaos, generational clashes, and the struggles of running a print newsroom in the digital era while keeping the offbeat humor that made The Office a cultural phenomenon.

The Paper: Cast and guest stars

The cast of the Peacock show includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key, the report stated. Guest stars in Season 1 feature Eric Rahill (The Bear), Allan Havey (Seinfeld), Duane Shepherd Sr (Parks & Rec), Molly Ephraim, Nancy Lenehan, Mo Welch, and Nate Jackson.

How many The Paper episodes are there?

Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, each running for around 30 minutes. Originally, Peacock planned a staggered release with weekly drops, but the format was changed after strong early reviews from critics, according to Dexterto.

The Dexterto report added that fans can also rest easy knowing the spinoff is not a one-season experiment. The Paper was renewed for a second season just before its premiere.

How to watch The Paper?

The Paper premiered on Peacock at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET on September 4. United Kingdom audiences can watch the series from September 5 via NOW and Sky, with the full season expected to drop around 2 am BST. Alternatively, the first two episodes will also air that evening at 9 pm BST, the Dexterto report added.

The complete global release schedule is as follows:

Brazil: 10 pm

Central Europe: 3 am CEST

Eastern Europe: 4 am EEST

Australia: 11 am

New Zealand: 1 pm

