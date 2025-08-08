The Paper trailer: Cast, release date, plot and everything you need to know about The Office's follow-up series

Peacock has finally released the trailer of The Paper, a follow-up to the mockumentary series The Office. As expected, the series, which premieres on Peacock on September 4, looks promising. While the makers of The Paper did not focus on the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company we saw in The Office, the upcoming show nonetheless aims to make several references to the Steve Carell starrer out and out. Watch The Paper trailer.(X/@peacock)

Directed by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the story of The Paper revolves around a dying newspaper called The Toledo Truthteller. In this new series, the employees fight tooth and nail to throw a lifeline to the mentioned newspaper, as per Deadline.

Watch The Paper trailer

Like we saw in The Paper trailer, The Toledo Truthteller lacks quality journalism and dedicated employees. Managing editor Esmeralda has taken to publishing clickbait articles that are deficient in useful and concrete information. One article she is proud of in 'The Paper' trailer is headlined: “You Won't Believe How Much Ben Affleck Tipped His Limo Driver”.

Undoubtedly, The Toledo Truthteller is struggling to maintain its readership. Here enters the new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who recruits seven reporters to keep things afloat.

However, the new appointees are inexperienced and do not know how to run a newspaper. As far as writing is concerned, one of the new reporters was in junior high, when he last wrote anything of value. On the other hand, another is proficient in writing tweets. Given the financial situation of The Toledo Truthteller, editor-in-chief Ned Sampson must make do with what he has got.

The Paper cast

The Paper is packed with a cast of experienced actors who have the talent to live up to the hype. In the series, Domhnall Gleeson plays one of the central characters as the editor-in-chief of The Toledo Truthteller. Oscar Nunez, who had played Oscar Martinez in The Office, makes his return in The Paper. Chelsea Frei, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Alex Edelman are other noteworthy actors in the series.

With stellar performances from the likes of Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Brian Baumgartner, among others, The Office became a pop culture phenomenon. From what we have seen in the trailer, it does not seem like Greg Daniels will disappoint his audience with The Paper.

