Michael Scott's The Office announces new spinoff The Paper with returning cast members; take a look

Attention all Dunderheads: your days of looping “Dinner Party” and, for the 137th time, are finally over. The folks behind the popular mockumentary, The Office, are giving us something brand new — and it’s not just a reboot (thank goodness). Say hello to The Paper, a fresh spinoff set in the same universe as the Scranton saga we know and love. First look at The Paper

This time, the camera crew who spent nine glorious years documenting the antics at Dunder Mifflin have packed up and relocated to Toledo, Ohio. Their new assignment? Chronicling the slow but hopeful resurrection of a small-town newspaper clinging to life: The Truth Teller. At the heart of the chaos is a passionate publisher with dreams of dragging the floundering paper back to relevance. This really sets the stage for slow-burning workplace shenanigans, newsroom drama, and enough paper-related metaphors to make even Michael Scott proud.

And when it comes to the cast, there are a few familiar faces in the mix. Oscar Nunez reprises his role as the ever-sensible Oscar Martinez, marking his first return since The Office wrapped over a decade ago. If you're wondering how Oscar went from aspiring state senator to ink-stained newsman, well... you’re not alone. But judging by the first image of him side-eyeing Domhnall Gleeson (who’s literally standing on a table), we’re in for an explanation — and probably some secondhand embarrassment.

Joining Oscar and Gleeson is The White Lotus breakout, Emmy-nominated Sabrina Impacciatore, rounding out a cast that promises dry wit, chaos, and maybe a dash of optimism for local journalism. The show is co-created by The Office mastermind Greg Daniels and Nathan for You alum Michael Koman, which basically means the satire will be strong with this one.

The Paper will debut exclusively on Peacock this September, with its grand announcement made at the NBC Upfronts in New York on May 12. Cast members took the stage to premiere a sneak peek, with Gleeson describing the series as “about underdog characters banding together to keep journalism alive”.

Whether or not more original cast members drop by — like Dwight and Angela, whose kid Oscar is godfather to — remains to be seen. But one thing's for sure: The Paper is shaping up to be the kind of smart, scrappy, and weirdly heartwarming comedy that The Office fans have been missing.