Gayle King to leave CBS? Anchor's future in doubt amid network overhaul: Report

Gayle King, who has been one of the main faces of CBS Mornings for more than 10 years, is expected to leave her role as anchor next year, Variety reported. The 70-year-old may take on a new position within CBS News as the network undergoes a major overhaul under its new owners, Paramount Skydance. Gayle King is expected to depart as ‘CBS Mornings’ anchor.

King’s contract will complete its tenure in May 2026, but discussion on her future is expected to take place soon. Sources familiar with the situation said the network would like her to stay connected with the channel, possibly by producing her own programs. A CBS News spokesperson told the outlet that there have been no formal talks yet, calling the television personality “a truly valued part of CBS.”

Major changes at CBS News

The latest possible change comes as CBS News faces big shifts in leadership and staffing. The company recently appointed journalist Bari Weiss, founder of The Free Press, as the new editor in chief. Paramount Skydance, led by David Ellison, is also reshaping the network’s content strategy to attract a wider range of viewers.

CBS has made some bold moves in the last few months. The network announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in May, and longtime anchors like John Dickerson, Michelle Miller, and Dana Jacobson are also leaving the network. All these changes came after layoffs between CBS News and its parent company.

A risky move in morning television

If King leaves CBS Mornings, it could be a risky decision for the network. Morning television relies heavily on viewer trust and connection with its hosts. In the past, sudden anchor changes at other networks have caused a drop in ratings when audiences felt their favorite hosts were treated unfairly.

Currently, CBS Mornings trails its competitors, averaging around 1.8 million viewers compared to nearly 2.7 million for both ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today.

King’s legacy at CBS

King joined CBS News in 2011 and helped launch CBS This Morning in 2012. In her 14-year career, she has taken many memorable interviews, including her calm and powerful conversation with R. Kelly. Earlier this year, she participated in a Blue Origin space flight, with an all-female crew, including Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez

Throughout her career, King has also maintained a close friendship and professional connection with Oprah Winfrey, helping strengthen CBS’s relationship with the media icon. Whether she stays or moves on, King’s impact on CBS News and morning television is undeniable.

