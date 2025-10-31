Gayle King salary and net worth: Why is the ‘CBS Mornings’ host leaving? First details

Long-time host of CBS News' morning show, CBS Mornings, Gayle King, is reportedly leaving the network over an "internal dispute." Variety reported that King's contract expires in May 2026, and negotiations have reportedly fallen through, making her departure likely. But, as of now, neither Gayle nor CBS has confirmed the departure officially. Gayle King of CBS News. (Gayle King on X)

Gayle King is one of the celebrated journalists on the network, having spent over 14 years in CBS. Though her salary and contract details are not known, multiple sources estimates that her net worth is between $50 to $80 million.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that King has a net worth of around $50 million. While, Hello! Magazine reported in May 2025 that King's net worth is $80 million.

Variety reports citing sources that the departure of King comes amidst a shift of the network's ownership to Paramount, during which several staffers have been cut off in recent times. Per the sources cited in the report, the dispute is less between King and Paramount. The network reportedly was planning to sign a new contract with King, and talks were about to ensue.

However, it fell off at the last moment, because of its ownership shifting "from the Redstones, the former controlling shareholders, to the Ellisons, who have expressed a desire to move CBS News away from content they feel tilts too hard toward the liberal," the Variety report said.

Also read: Why CBS is canceling Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. Real reason revealed

CBS Denies Contract Fallout

CBS, however, has denied that Gayle Kins is set to leave the network. They have said that to talks have taken place with the CBS Mornings host about her contract expiring in May 2026.

"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026," CBS said in the statement to Variety. "She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.” As of now, Gayle King or her representatives have not commented on the issue.