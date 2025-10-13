Is MTV shutting down? Truth behind rumors as network makes heartbreaking decision

MTV is set to shut down five of its music channels in the UK by the end of 2025. According to the BBC, MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live will all cease broadcasting after 31 December. MTV first launched in the US in 1981.(X/ MTV)

MTV HD, the network's main channel, will remain unaffected and stay on air.

The news sparked confusion on social media, with many mistakenly believing that MTV as a whole was shutting down.

One person asked, "So wait, is MTV shutting down or they're just not doing music anymore which they haven't been doing in forever anyway."

Another added, "MTV is planning to close all its channel by end of the year. I am heartbroken."

Despite the reactions, MTV is not shutting down entirely. Parent company Paramount is yet to release an official statement.

Former MTV VJ reacts

Former MTV VJ Simone Angel expressed her disappointment in an interview with the BBC.

"I am really sad, and I'm a little bit in disbelief, and I know it's been a long time coming," she said. "We need to support these artists and we all need to dance again and listen to music. And I know we do that online in our own little bubbles, but MTV was the place where everything came together. So it really does break my heart."

Global cuts to follow

MTV first launched in the US in 1981. The UK version followed soon after and became a staple in pop culture for decades.

The shutdown of the UK music channels is reportedly part of a broader cost-cutting initiative by Paramount, which aims to reduce global spending by $500 million, according to BBC. Similar closures are expected in other countries, including Australia, Poland, France, and Brazil.