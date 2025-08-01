Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
NYC floods: Videos show Grand Central, Park Place stations under water; car drowned on Clearwater Expwy

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 04:33 am IST

Heavy rain flooded NYC Thursday; Grand Central, Park Place stations, and Clearwater Expwy in Queens saw major waterlogging amid a flood watch.

As torrential rain hit New York on Thursday amid a flood watch, several key areas in New York City saw flooding. Among the places that went under water were the Grand Central and the Park Place subway station. Meanwhile, a car was seen submerged in the Clearwater Expressway in Queens.

Representational.
Here is a video from Grand Central showing huge water inflow:

Here's another video from the Clearwater Expressway in Queens where a car can be seen submerged:

Here's a video from the Park Place station in Brooklyn:

As heavy rains and flash floods hit the Eastern coast of the United States, the entire state of New York was placed under a flash flood watch by the National Weather Service (NWS). In New York City, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency.

This story is being updated.

