US denies B1/B2 visa to Indian techie with 1 crore salary, 8-month-old daughter ‘in less than a minute’

An Indian tech worker's plan to travel to the US for a significant industry gathering was cut short when the US Embassy in New Delhi denied his B1/B2 visa in less than a minute. The senior technical lead, who focuses on Cloud Native platforms, opened up about his experience on Reddit, which immediately caught the eye of other IT community members. A senior Indian tech lead faced a swift B1/B2 visa rejection at the US Embassy for a conference in Atlanta.(Representational Image)

B1/B2 visa: Indian techie opens up about his experience

In the post, the tech professional wrote: “I had my B1/B2 visa interview at the US Embassy today in Delhi, and I was rejected in less than a minute after just three questions. I’m trying to understand what went wrong and how I can improve for next time.”

According to him, the officer inquired about his reason for traveling, his prior international travels, and whether he had any family or acquaintances in the US.

He further revealed that he was interested in traveling to the US to take part in Kubecon + CloudNative Con 2025 conference in Atlanta, Georgia. “I am a senior tech lead at a company and my day-to-day work is on Cloud Native technologies. It is important that I attend this conference to stay up to date on the latest events or movements in this field.”

Indian techie's travel history and job profile

During the interview, he provided details about his travel history to Lithuania, the Maldives, and Indonesia. He, however, said, “No,” when asked if he had any family or friends in the United States. He received a 214(b) refusal slip shortly after.

With a solid professional and personal background, the candidate said he was taken aback by the prompt denial. “I’m employed in India with a stable job for the last 11 years. I make close to a crore annually and have an eight-month-old daughter, so I had very strong motivations to come back to India,” he wrote.

He went on to say that he had made reservations for the Atlanta conference and hotel rooms and had created an extensive schedule. “The conference wasn’t available for live streaming, so I had planned everything to attend it in person,” he stated.

Later on, he asked users on the forum about the cause of his rejection, seeking suggestions regarding what steps he should follow before reapplying.

A visa is a privilege, not a right, and can be refused or canceled if the officer has reason to believe that the applicant is dishonest or unreliable, according to the US Department of State. Under this clause, rejection may result from even minor discrepancies or alleged lapses in ties to the nation of origin.