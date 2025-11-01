Alert for Green Card applicants: Inaccuracies in This form can lead to major setbacks

Green Card applicants should exercise additional caution while submitting Form I-485, since oversights or inaccuracies may result in rejection or lengthy processing delays, as per US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Green Card applicants should ensure accurate submission of Form I-485 to prevent rejection or delays, according to USCIS.(X/@unumihaimedia)

“Applicants MUST properly complete Form I-485 per the form instructions,” the USCIS said in a post on X.

The agency pointed to Part 9's public charge inadmissibility section, pointing out that some applicants had not provided all necessary information. It stressed that noncompliance could lead to delays or rejection.

What is Form I-485 and who can file it?

Eligible people who are already in the US can apply for a Green Card using Form I-485, which is formally known as the “Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.” It is a crucial step in obtaining lawful permanent residency after having a temporary visa or non-immigrant status.

The form gathers financial, personal, and background data. This contains the public charge part, which aids in assessing the likelihood that the application may require government assistance.

According to immigration specialists, mistakes in this section are frequent. “Even small mistakes or omissions can cause significant setbacks in processing,” stated an immigration lawyer with experience in processing Green Card applications.

Important tips for Green Card applicants filing Form I-485

An applicant is required to pay attention to key details including:

Make sure you have answered all the questions, particularly the one in Part 9 on public charge.

Verify all personal information again for accuracy; attach all necessary supporting documentation; and go through the form once again before submitting it to prevent any omissions.

Trump's new visa fee

The recommendations come amid turmoil in the wider immigration system. Trump recently place a $100,000 yearly charge on new H-1B visa applications. President Donald Trump defended the decision by stating, “The H-1B non-immigrant visa program was created to bring temporary workers into the United States to perform additive, high-skilled functions, but it has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour.”