This Indian-origin man gave up his Green Card to get H-1B visa, he now runs 34163536 crore biz, he is…

In a remarkable twist of fate, Satya Nadella, one of the most influential figures in global technology, once made a deeply personal decision that shaped his future and that of his family. In 1994, Nadella gave up his US Green Card to obtain an H-1B visa, a move that allowed his wife, Anupama, to join him in the United States. At that time, spouses of Green Card holders were not permitted to enter the country on dependent visas. Joining Microsoft in 1992, Nadella climbed through the ranks over the decades.(REUTERS)

From Hyderabad to Silicon Valley’s top office

Born and raised in Hyderabad, India, Satya Nadella studied Electrical Engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology before pursuing a Master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, building the foundation for a career that would see him blend engineering brilliance with business acumen.

Joining Microsoft in 1992, Nadella climbed through the ranks over the decades, spearheading several of the company’s key technological transformations, including its shift to cloud computing. In 2014, he became CEO of Microsoft, succeeding Steve Ballmer. Under his leadership, Microsoft’s fortunes soared, driven by the success of Azure, Office 365, and a renewed focus on AI and enterprise software.

Leading a multi-trillion-dollar empire

Today, Microsoft’s market capitalisation stands at around USD 3.89 trillion, translating to an astonishing ₹34,16,35,36 crore. Nadella’s vision has made Microsoft one of the most valuable and innovative companies in the world.

Despite his towering success, Satya Nadella remains known for his humility and empathy-driven leadership style, emphasising the importance of a growth mindset and inclusivity. His decision to trade a Green Card for an H-1B visa, once seen as unconventional, became a defining chapter in a journey that reshaped not only his life but also the trajectory of one of the world’s greatest tech empires.