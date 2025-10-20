Green Card holders face tougher path to US Citizenship with new Civics test requirements, check details here

The Trump administration is making it harder for foreign nationals, even those with green cards who want to become citizens of the US, to pass the required civics test. New civics test for US citizenship will require green card holders to answer more questions starting October 20.(X/@unumihaimedia)

Green card holders who seek for citizenship after October 20 will have to accurately answer twice as several questions in the civics interview, one of the last steps in the naturalization process that evaluates their understanding of American politics, history, and government. More challenging questions will be added to the list of potential inquiries.

The threat of losing their citizenship also remains for green card holders who have obtained US citizenship through naturalization.

The revocation of citizenship for certain Americans is a top priority for the US government, especially the Department of Justice.

A Department of Justice document authorizes Civil Division staff to initiate civil actions to take away US citizenship from those who obtained it by criminal acquisition, withholding of material facts, or reckless misrepresentation. Even failing to report income on a tax return could result in being considered a non-US citizen.

Also Read: Green Card success: Couple details their journey to US Permanent Residency, offers key tips, ‘We decided not to…’

Who will sit for 2025 naturalization civics test?

The 2025 naturalization civics test will be applied to foreign nationals seeking US citizenship, according to a Federal Register notice issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The USCIS will conduct 2025 Civics Test for foreigners seeking US citizenship through naturalization who submit Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, on or after October 20, 2025.

Those who submit Form N-400 prior to October 20, 2025, will be subject to the 2008 Naturalization Civics Test.

In order to apply for US citizenship via naturalization, all Green card holders will have to take the upgraded 2025 civics exam provided by USCIS.

The process of naturalization allows lawful permanent residents (LPRs), sometimes referred to as green card holders, to become citizens of the United States. Foreign nationals who complete the conditions outlined by Congress and the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and are permitted to reside permanently in the US are eligible to participate in this procedure.

What is Naturalization Civics Test?

The US is implementing a number of steps in order to guarantee that foreigners are completely in line with American principles and fulfill all qualifying requirements prior to being awarded US citizenship. The 2025 Naturalization Civics Test is one of those important adjustments.

A total of 20 of the 128 civics test questions are included in the oral 2025 Naturalization Civics Test. The 2025 Naturalization Civics Test consists of 12 questions that you must accurately answer.

If a person answers 9 out of the 20 questions inaccurately, they will not pass the test.

Officers will not ask further questions once the foreigners have answered 12 correctly or 9 incorrectly.

Depending on when you file Form N-400, USCIS will continue to conduct a test consisting of 10 questions from a specifically chosen pool of 20 exam questions from either the 2008 or 2025 test if you are 65 years of age or older and have been a lawful permanent resident of the United States for 20 years or more. Likewise, you have the option to take the naturalization exam in the language of your choice.