Donald Trump says he’s considering revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s US citizenship; experts push back

Donald Trump took another turn over the weekend when he claimed he was “seriously considering” revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s US citizenship. The president made the remark on Truth Social, saying the comedian and longtime critic is “a threat to humanity” and should stay in Ireland. O’Donnell, who was born in New York in 1962, is a US citizen by birth.(AFP)

The post immediately drew backlash and raised serious legal questions. As Deadline noted, Donald Trump has no constitutional power to take such action.

“I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he wrote.

Experts on Donald Trump’s threat to Rosie O’Donnell

Legal scholars didn’t waste time responding. The US Constitution, specifically the 14th Amendment, protects the citizenship of anyone born on American soil. Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, told Newsweek, "I know of no basis that could be used to strip Rosie O'Donnell of citizenship."

O’Donnell, who was born in New York in 1962, is a US citizen by birth. Moving to Ireland earlier this year did not change that. She had previously said in a TikTok video that she left out of concern for civil rights and safety in the US.

O’Donnell hasn’t responded, but her stance is clear

So far, O’Donnell hasn’t publicly addressed Trump’s latest post. But her views haven’t wavered. She’s been critical of Trump for years, using platforms like TikTok and X to speak out against him. Just last week, she reportedly blamed Donald Trump for weakening federal agencies like the National Weather Service, saying the impact of those cuts is now showing up in real-world tragedies, like the flash floods in Texas.

As Deadline pointed out, this isn’t a new fight. Trump and O’Donnell have traded insults since the mid-2000s, with the former president repeatedly calling her names and O’Donnell firing back publicly. It’s one of his longest-running celebrity feuds.

FAQs

Can Donald Trump revoke US citizenship from someone born in the United States?

No. The 14th Amendment protects the citizenship of anyone born on US soil. It cannot be revoked by a president.

Where is Rosie O’Donnell now?

She relocated to Ireland in early 2024, citing safety concerns and unequal rights in the US.

Why are Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell feuding?

Their public feud began in the mid-2000s and has continued through years of insults and political disagreements.