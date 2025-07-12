Trump’s frightening 7-word to Melania revealed by lip leader as they visit flood-stricken Texas; ‘Look at how…’

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday visited flood ravaged areas in Texas and to meet the families of victims. As their tour garnered obvious media attention, a lip leader has disclosed seven words that Trump conveyed to Melania as they stepped off Air Force One. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit walk across the tarmac at Lackland Air Force Base after meeting with state and local leaders, first responders and victims of last week's flash flooding on July 11, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

Nicola Hickling, a lip reader, revealed that on his arrival in Texas, the President said the seven startled words to the First Lady, “Look at how shaken up everyone is,” Irish Star reported.

He added, “I certainly want to work with them. We’re a fair country. I’ll formalize the check, they will finish their training.”

Trump meets First Responders in Texas

Trump gave a salute and thanked the person at the bottom of the stairs before he raised his fist and asked, “How are you?” to someone off camera. During their Friday visit to Texas, Trump and Melania met with emergency personnel as well as people who lost loved ones in the July 4 devastating flash floods.

This follows Hickling's claims that Trump made a sleazy request to Melania during their heavy PDA Fourth of July display.

During the July 4th celebrations, the crowd erupted in “USA! USA!” yells, as Trump happily lifted his fist and looked at Melania with admiration. “Let’s bring it home… hasn’t it been good?” he said, as per Hickling.

He then said to his wife, “I think we should have a quicky,” she added.

Melania gets a gift from Camp Mystic survivors

During her Texas visit, Melania Trump displayed a rare moment of emotion when she revealed that the survivors of Camp Mystic gave her a present.

Wearing a black baseball cap and brown coat, the First Lady sat next to husband as he held a round table discussion with several other administrators, including Governor Greg Abbott. “My deepest sympathy to all the parents who lost beautiful young souls,” Melania said.

She further said that the duo met “beautiful young ladies” who presented her with a bracelet with multiple charms as a memento from the camp. “They gave me this special bracelet from the camp in honor of all of the little girls that lost their lives,” the First Lady stated.

Melania concluded her remarks by saying, “I will be back.”

Texas death toll has reached 120, with 170 people still reported missing.

