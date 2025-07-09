House swept away, water rises within minutes: After Texas, flash floods hit New Mexico

Days after the devastating Texas flash floods killed over 100 people, the US state of New Mexico has now reported a similar incident. Ruidoso, a village in New Mexico is witnessing massive flash floods. Kaitlyn Carpenter, an artist in Ruidoso, shot the video of a house being swept away amid flash floods. It belonged to the family of one of her best friends.(X)

Visuals of the floods on social media also show an entire house being swept away due to the intensity of the water.

In a matter of minutes, the water level at the Rio Ruidoso river rose to a crest of 20.24ft (6.1m).

Meanwhile in neighbouring Texas, as per the state governor, around 160 people remain missing and unaccounted for.

New Mexico flash floods | What we know

According to CBS news, the water level at the Rio Ruidoso River was "extremely above" its daily averages.

While people were trapped in parts of the village due to the flash floods, no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. At least 85 swift water rescues were carried out, and residents were urged to seek higher ground, reported news agency AP.

Battered by flash floods currently, Ruidoso was also one of the regions in southern New Mexico that were hit by devastating wildfires in 2024. According to NBC, a flash flood warning was in place for the town till Tuesday night. It is a small town 184 miles (296 kilometers) south of Albuquerque.

A viral video from Ruidoso showed a house being swept away inside an overflowing river. The video was shot by Kaitlyn Carpenter, an artist in Ruidoso, who was among the 50 people who sought shelter at a riverside company as the storm raged. The house that was swept away belonged to the family of one of her best friends.

Floods in Texas

Unlike Ruidoso where no loss of life has been reported so far, at least 109 people have died in Texas due to the massive floods. Search and rescue operations continue as around 160 people remain unaccounted for.

"Just in the Kerr County area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing," Governor Greg Abbott was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. He also warned that hopes of finding survivors were fading.

The maximum number of deaths, at 94, were in the Kerr County. US President Donald Trump is due to visit the state with First Lady Melania Trump on Friday.