Rio Ruidoso River water level rises 20 feet in just 30 minutes amid flash floods in New Mexico| Videos

The Rio Ruidoso River at Hollywood, just east of Ruidoso, New Mexico, rose 20 feet in just 30 minutes around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a NOAA graph. A flash flood emergency is currently in effect for the area. Videos show severe flooding across multiple areas, including one clip capturing a structure being swept away by the Rio Ruidoso River. Another video shows a house floating down the river behind Downshift Brewing in Village Ruidoso. Flash flood emergency in Ruidoso, New Mexico. (Representational image/ Getty Images via AFP and Screenshot/ Water.Noaa.Gov)

Flash Flood Emergency For Ruidoso, NM

Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. MDT for the South Fork burn scar area in south-central Lincoln County, New Mexico. Residents have been asked to “seek higher ground now.” Immediate evacuation has been ordered for areas in and around the South Fork Burn Scar.

As per the National Weather Service (NWS) alert, “At 3:18 p.m. MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the South Fork Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Widespread flash flooding has been reported in Ruidoso. Do NOT attempt to drive through the flood waters. They will carry away your vehicle!”

The following locations are likely to experience flash flooding -

Ruidoso

Ruidoso Downs

Alto

Glencoe

Hollywood

The alert states, “Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, and Perk Canyon as well as the Cedar Creek, Eagle Creek and Rio Ruidoso drainages. Impacts will include but are not limited to all nearby reservoirs, bridges, culverts and roadways. Impacts to areas along the Rio Ruidoso may extend downstream of Ruidoso Downs. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.”