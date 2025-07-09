Ruidoso, New Mexico flooding: Evacuation map and updates amid flash flood emergency| Videos

A flash flood swept through the village of Ruidoso in New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, causing severe damage. Videos showed multiple homes being washed away by the floodwater with strong current. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico issued a warning to the residents of Ruidoso to evacuate to higher ground. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Here's a video of a home being swept away by floodwater in Ruidoso:

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque, New Mexico, issued an urgent warning to Ruidoso on Tuesday saying that "A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding" in the village.

"A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!" the post read.

Radar information showed that the Rio Ruidoso River, which passes through the Village of Ruidoso, rose by nearly 20 feet in 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon amid the flash flood. Here's a map of the area that has been placed under a flash flood emergency:

The NWS issued a flash flood emergency for Ruidoso, New Mexico. (Google Maps)

Multiple videos of the floods surfaced that showed the sudden rise in water level on the New Mexico River. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Here's another video of Ruidoso's flash flood damages:

Refuge Centers Set Up In Ruidoso

Multiple refuge centers were set up in Ruidoso amid the flash flood emergency, The Village of Ruidoso announced in a post on Facebook. The following locations were set as refuge centers:

The Ruidoso Community Center on 501 Sudderth.

ENMU-Ruidoso at 709 Mechem by Albertson's.

Angus Church of the Nazarene at 103 Bonita Park, Capitan.

This is a breaking news and is being updated.