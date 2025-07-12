Donald Trump releases new tariff letters for Mexico, European Union

US President Donald Trump on Saturday released new tariff letters for Mexico and the European Union. Trump said that goods imported from Mexico and the European Union will face a 30 per cent US tariff rate starting August 1. President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials at Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, Texas(AP)

Trump shared the tariff letters sent to Mexico and European Union on his handle on Truth Social platform.

“It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Mexico,” the letter to the Mexican president read.

The letter stated that despite strong relationship, the United States imposed tariffs on Mexico to deal with nation's “Fentanyl crisis”, which it said is “caused, in part, by Mexico's failure to stop the Cartels, who are made up of the most despicable people who ever walked the Earth, from pouring these drugs into our country. ”

“Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done, is not enough. Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels who are trying to turn all of North America into a Narco-Trafficking Playground. Obviously, I cannot let that happen!,” the letter read.

It added that starting August 1, 2025, US will charge Mexico a tariff of 30 per cent on Mexican products sent into the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs.

In the letter to European Commission president, Trump said. “Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge The European Union a Tariff of only 30% on EU products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff.”

Trump's letter said that the 30 per cent number is “far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity” US has with the EU.

“As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if The European Union, or companies within the EU, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely - In other words, in a matter of weeks,” the letter read.