Trump compared to a ‘fifth grader’ for glaring errors, misgendering in tariff letters to world leaders; 'Words fail him'

US President Donald Trump was compared to a 'fifth grader' for several grammatical errors in his letter to the leaders of South Korea, Japan and other nations. Netizens on social media pointed out the bizarre mistakes after Trump shared the letters on his Truth Social account. Trump wrote “Dear Mr President” for Zeljka Cvijanovic in a letter to the chairwoman of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency.(AP )

In these letters, Trump threatened to impose an additional 25% tariff on South Korea and Japan if they increase their own tariffs in reprisal. Trump claimed in a statement that the 25% tax is “far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity” and that the U.S.-Japan trade relationship is “far from Reciprocal.”

The grammar in Trump's letter was also far from flawless. In addition, the 47th President misgendered a nation's head of state.

‘Dear Mr President’ : Trump misgendered Zeljka Cvijanovic

Trump wrote “Dear Mr President” for Zeljka Cvijanovic in a letter to the chairwoman of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency.

The post was later replaced with a letter that started with Madam President. In addition to existing sectoral duties, Trump said, the US would impose a 30% duty on Bosnia and Herzegovina on all goods sent into America as of August 1.

One X user wrote: “Trump's tariff letters to Japan and SK are a mess: random CAPS, no polish, pure chaos. Looks like a teen’s rant or junior staffer’s first draft, not a White House diplomatic document.”

“The grammar, spelling, and random use of capital letters is incredible,” a second user stated, while the third person commented, “The punctuation is atrocious too! Embarrassing!”

The only distinction between the letters sent to the two nations was the country's name and the recipient; otherwise, they were identical.

Someone said that the letter was “painful to read” and that they were wondering “what the f**k is up with all the unnecessary capitalizations.” Another person remarked that they observed “so many grammatical errors in this letter, it would not pass a first-year English class.”

“Words fail him,” one more reacted to the letter, which, if given to a teacher, would be covered in highlighter and would read, “See you after class.”