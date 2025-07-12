One nation, one election constitutionally sound, but has ‘major gaps’: Ex-CJIs

Former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) DY Chandrachud and JS Khehar on Friday expressed concern over some “major gaps” in the legislation that aims to usher in simultaneous national and state elections, but maintained that the proposed law did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, people aware of the matter said. New Delhi, Jul 11 (ANI): Former CJI Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud at the Parliament House Annexe to give their presentation before the JPC, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Twitter)

They cautioned the PP Chaudhary-led joint parliamentary committee (JPC) – which is examining the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill – that the Election Commission (EC) was given excessive power in the proposed law, said the people cited above.

Earlier, former CJIs UU Lalit and Ranjan Gogoi, and jurist Abhishek Singhvi had expressed concern over the proposed power of EC to delay polls.

The 39-member JPC — headed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chaudhary — was set up in December 2024. Although there is no time frame for the submission of the report, the term of JPC has been extended till the first day of the last week of the upcoming monsoon Session.

The proposed law on One Nation, One Election (ONOE) aims to insert a new Article — 82A — in the Constitution that says, “If the Election Commission is of the opinion that the elections to any legislative assembly cannot be conducted along with the general election to the House of the People, it may make a recommendation to the President, to declare by an order, that the election to that legislative assembly may be conducted at a later date.”

According to functionaries, Chandrachud suggested a few measures to curb this “absolute power” of EC. He told the panel that EC can delay elections only if it can prove that there are issues related to national security or public law and order. He also said that any decision of EC must be approved by both Houses of Parliament — a provision that would require further amendments in the Constitution -- and EC can defer polls only for a fixed period.

Opposition members, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asked questions about the constitutional validity of dissolving assemblies midway to sync state elections with Lok Sabha polls, said people aware of the matter. Many Opposition leaders have termed the bill as unconstitutional.

In the meeting, Chandrachud pointed out how India had simultaneous polls till the 1960s, and that the term of three states were curtailed to synchronise polls in 1967, said the people cited above.

Chandrachud expressed concern on how the bill gives power to EC to amend provisions of Part XV of the Constitution to roll out the new law. Both Chandrachud and Khehar rejected the idea that EC can unilaterally curtail terms of assemblies or decide when to hold polls, the people cited above added.

Khehar, according to functionaries, also suggested that Parliament or the Union Council of Ministers should have the final on the election schedule under the new Article 82A(5) of the Constitution (One hundred and twenty-ninth)Amendment Bill.

The ex-CJI said that the bill must clearly spell out what happens if there is an emergency.He also pointed out that the five-year term for a legislature is not cast in stone. He cited Article 83(2), which says, “The House of the People, unless sooner dissolved, shall continue for five years..” to underline that simultaneous polls do not breach the basic structure of the Constitution, said people aware of the matter. He, however, suggested better drafting in some parts to prevent misinterpretation.

Speaking to reporters, Chaudhary said the committee welcomes different kinds of views as it will help the panel make good recommendations. “We want committee members and all stakeholders to have a thorough discussion. Parliament has given us the bill so that we can improve on it, and not that we return it the way it is,” he said. “Our committee has got a great chance for nation-building and I think such an opportunity will never come again,” the BJP MP added.

From the first elections in Independent India in 1952 until 1967, polls were held simultaneously across the country. But since the Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be dissolved before their tenures end, the state and national elections came to be held at different times after that.

Several committees, including a parliamentary panel, the Niti Aayog and the Election Commission of India, have studied simultaneous polls in the past, backing the idea but flagging logistical concerns.