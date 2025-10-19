Green Card success: Couple details their journey to US Permanent Residency, offers key tips, ‘We decided not to…’

Many people endure an interminable wait for a US Green Card, which is a lengthy and uncertain process. However, that wait came to an end for one couple. A couple's long wait for a US Green Card ended after a lengthy process. They expressed gratitude on Reddit, detailing their experience and steps taken, including hiring an attorney for assistance. (X/@unumihaimedia)

What is Green Card?

Officially called the US Permanent Resident Card, a Green Card grants its bearer the legal right to remain and work in the United States for as long as they like.

Despite the requirement to renew every ten years, it offers many of the same rights as citizens and acts as a pathway to US citizenship.

Couple's Green Card success story

After months of stress, the couple took to Reddit to express their happiness at finally getting their long-awaited Green Card. Additionally, they expressed gratitude to other users whose experiences had aided them in the process.

The Reddit user explained that they decided to employ an attorney to assist with the paperwork for forms I-485, I-130, and I-765, and noted, “There is an immense stress lifted from our shoulders as we were recently approved and received the Green Card.”

Timeline of their Green Card approval

The Reddit user described the complete procedure, highlighting each stage that resulted in their approval:

May 12, 2025: Online case submission

May 15, 2025: The couple got receipt notice

May 22, 2025: Received notice regarding biometrics

June 4, 2025: They attended biometrics; permission was given soon after.

June 13, 2025: Received EAD card

July 8, 2025: Social Security Number acquired during a local appointment.

August 20, 2025. Interview arranged.

September 26, 2025: Interview took place in Newark, New Jersey.

September 29, 2025: Case approved.

October 6, 2025: Green Card obtained.

The user reported that updates were sent out on time after every significant step, particularly after the interview and biometrics phases.

What happened at Green Card interview?

As mentioned above, the pair was interviewed in the Newark field office at 8:15 am. In the post, they emphasised that they felt their case was "pretty straightforward", which is why they decided not to bring an attorney with them.

“We decided not to bring an attorney with us as we felt out case was pretty straightforward. However we did bring a Spanish interpreter for my husband referred to us by the attorney who helped us file. The interview was very brief, when we first walked in the officer had asked us for our IDs, birth certificates, etc. There were only a handful of I-130 questions asked.”

Prior to asking a few I-130 questions, the officer first requested a few typical identity documents, such as IDs and birth certificates.

• Spouse name and date of birth

• What is your spouse's workplace location and schedule?

• When did the two of you move in together?

• Who all attended your wedding?

After answering 10 to 15 questions on the I-485 form, the husband's photograph and fingerprints were taken. They will get a notice in a week, the officer told them.

Those who are getting ready for interviews should bring printed copies of all filed documents, the user said in their post. “I will say print a copy of the filings submitted as the officer had asked for copies throughout the interview!” they stated.

Disclaimer: The story is based on a Reddit user's post and HT.com has not independent verified the authenticity of the claims.