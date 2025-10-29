H1-B alert: Why do workers, foreign students now require a US bank account? All on USCIS new rule

US Citizenship and Immigration Services has implemented electronic debit payments for immigration filing costs, eliminating the option of paying by cheque or money order. The adjustment came into effective this week. H1-B alert: USCIS now mandates electronic debit payments for immigration filing fees, replacing cheques and money orders.(Representational image/Pexels)

When filing applications or petitions, applicants are now required to include Form G-1650, which gives USCIS permission to take funds directly from a bank account in the United States.

USCIS spokesman Matthew J. Tragesser stated that the agency has an obligation to the American people to function as safely and effectively as feasible, Business Standard reported. More than 90% of payments are made with cheques and money orders, which delays processing and raises the possibility of fraud and missed payments. “America deserves better, and we intend to deliver,” Tragesser said.

Also Read: Dealing with H-1B anxiety? Indian applicant shares how he overcame fear, secured visa approval

H-1B alert: Can you still use Form G-1450?

Form G-1450 can still be used to make credit card payments. The government charges a fee for most immigration requests. These include security evaluations, biometric cheque, and application handling.

Common fees consist of status adjustment (green card applications submitted in the US), employer-filed H-1B and other work visa petitions, requests for travel documents and employment authorization and processing does not commence until the proper amount has been paid successfully.

Also Read: Alert for Green card holders: US issues new entry and exit rules for all foreigners

What applicants should know

The new rule can be problematic for those who do not have US bank accounts. This includes freshly hired foreign employees who haven't yet opened an account in the US, dependents applying from abroad, and international students in the US on F-1 visas.

Moreover, applicant's case may be rejected for any incorrect banking information.

Candidates are encouraged to verify that there are sufficient funds in the bank account to cover all fees.

Carefully enter the account and routing numbers.

Verify with the bank that government charges will not be blocked.

If a US bank account is not available, one shall take into account prepaid credit cards.