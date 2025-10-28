Dealing with H-1B anxiety? Indian applicant shares how he overcame fear, secured visa approval

A first-time H-1B applicant who received their visa approval shared the experience of their interview at the Chennai US Consulate on Reddit. From arrival to interview, the candidate, who works as a project manager at a video game publisher, described the entire procedure. An H-1B applicant detailed their visa interview experience at the Chennai US Consulate on Reddit, highlighting the lengthy process and rainy conditions.

For a 10:30 appointment, the applicant appeared at the embassy at 9:15 AM. They were swiftly admitted despite the intense rainfall. “The line was long and the rain did not make it easier, please try to bring an umbrella because you’re allowed to take it in. In case you do forget one, you can buy one outside from vendors for ₹200,” the applicant suggested. However, HT.com cannot independently verify authenticity of the user's claim.

From security check to interview

According to the Redditor post, the officials conducted a security check as the candidate waited for around five minutes in the outside queue.

After selecting their preferred language from Hindi, English, or local, applicants joined the relevant interview line.

The consulate officer requested the applicant's passport and I-797 paperwork during the interview. The questions that were asked include:

I take it that you arrived as a student and later switched from F-1 to H-1B?

Give me your LCA, please.

What is the duration of your employment at this company?

How did you land the job?

Describe your responsibilities.

H-1B visa gets approved

After asking the applicant to place their left four fingers on the scanner, the officer said, that applicant's visa is approved and they will get the passport in a week.

The Reddit thread has offered other H-1B applicants getting ready for consulate interviews in Chennai useful first-hand knowledge, especially for those who are unfamiliar with the process in the midst of rainy conditions.

President Donald Trump recently signed a proclamation requiring all US firms to pay a $100,000 charge before employing a foreign worker through the H-1B visa program. According to the decree, all US firms hiring foreign workers in the 2026 H-1B lottery, as well as those submitting H-1B petitions after September 21, 2025, will be compelled to pay a $100,000 charge.