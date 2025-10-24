Indian man moves to US for job, leaves it after getting green card, makes 24079 crore biz, he is now...

From a young computer science graduate in India to a billionaire entrepreneur in the United States, Jyoti Bansal’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. His story, reported by Business Insider, reflects the ambition and persistence that define the modern immigrant dream. Bansal continues to lead multiple ventures. His latest company, Harness, has more than 1,300 employees and focuses on software delivery automation.

When Bansal was studying computer science at one of India’s top universities, he became captivated by the startup culture. “I was fascinated by startups, the idea that you could start a company from scratch that provided outstanding services, technologies, and jobs,” he said. For him, Silicon Valley, the global epicentre of innovation, was the ultimate destination.

However, as an Indian citizen, moving to the US and launching a startup wasn’t straightforward. To get there, Bansal secured an H-1B visa in 2000, at the age of 21, allowing him to work for a Silicon Valley startup with about 30 employees. It was an eye-opening experience. “I was surrounded by some of the smartest people in the world. There was a buzz everywhere, even in the coffee shops,” he recalled.

The long wait for independence

Though Bansal quickly realised he wanted to start his own company, his H-1B visa restricted him to employment only. For seven long years, he couldn’t legally start a business of his own. “It was very frustrating. I knew I could create the technology to solve a specific problem. I just needed the right immigration status,” he said.

Everything changed once he finally received his green card. “I immediately quit my job, even before the final paperwork came through, and started my company, AppDynamics,” Bansal said. Founded in 2008, the software performance management firm grew rapidly, helping businesses monitor and optimise their applications.

From startup struggle to billion-dollar success

Like many startups, AppDynamics’ early days were filled with challenges, but Bansal’s years of observing how other companies operated proved invaluable. “I learned what went right and, even more importantly, what went wrong,” he shared.

The company expanded swiftly, employing around 2,000 people at its peak. In 2017, Cisco acquired AppDynamics for a staggering $3.7 billion (approximately ₹24,079 crore). The deal cemented Bansal’s status as one of the most successful Indian-origin entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley.

Building the next big thing

Today, Bansal continues to lead multiple ventures. His latest company, Harness, has more than 1,300 employees and focuses on software delivery automation. He also runs a venture capital firm and another tech company. “Since becoming a permanent resident, I’ve hired about 4,000 people,” he noted.

He remains a strong advocate for hiring Americans but also values the contributions of skilled immigrants. “That’s the beauty of immigration. Silicon Valley is successful because of the people, many of whom come on H-1B visas. We attract the top talent globally, and that’s good for the country and the economy,” Bansal said.

After five years as a permanent resident, he became a US citizen, a milestone that meant a lot personally, but didn’t change his professional mission. “I have my Indian heritage, which I’m proud of. But I am also proud to be an American,” he said.

From his early fascination with startups in India to building a multi-billion-dollar enterprise in America, Jyoti Bansal’s story is a testament to perseverance, vision, and the global power of innovation.