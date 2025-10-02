Will govt shutdown hit H-1B visa, other services? What US Embassy in India said

The US government has shut down for the first time in seven years. With this shutdown, several federal agencies have taken a hit and are expected to carry out delayed services, including passport and visa services. During a government shutdown, all non-essential federal services are halted and workers are furloughed until the budget and spending comes into order.(Representational Image)

However, with the shutdown in effect, the US Embassy in India has stated that passport and US visa services, such as travel visas, business visas, and H1-B visas, will continue as before.

What has the US Embassy said

"At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits. We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information," read the statement issued by the embassy on X (formerly Twitter).

However, workers whose work is deemed necessary to protect life and property, are required to continue working without pay until the shutdown is resolved.

Hence, while the embassy has said that the passport and visa services will continue, applicants can expect a slight delay in the processing due to the shutdown.

US government shuts down for first time in 7 years

The US government went into a shutdown after US President Donald Trump's Republican Party failed to reach an agreement with Democrats for the spending bill.

Despite the Republicans having control of the Congress, the ruling party falls short of 60 votes in the Senate, where the Democrats still have an upper hand.

Both parties have been engaged in a stand down over healthcare spending after Democrats refused to back a bill they claim will make healthcare more expensive for Americans.

The last time the US government shutdown was in 2018, during Donald Trump's first term, and lasted for around 35 days, which remains the longest period the government has stayed shut in the United States.