Why was Lil Wayne absent from Cash Money vs No Limit Records Verzuz battle? Rapper B.G. gives update

Lil Wayne’s absence from the Cash Money vs No Limit Records Verzuz battle left many surprised. However, rapper B.G. has finally opened up on his absence, as mentioned in a USA Today report. He spoke about Lil Wayne not being a part of the show during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday, October 31. Why did Lil Wayne give Cash Money vs No Limit Records Verzuz battle a miss? Rapper B.G. reveals

The event took place at ComplexCon in Las Vegas on October 25. It marked one of the greatest rap music battles between Cash Money and No Limit. As per a UDiscoverMusic report, Lil Wayne’s appearance was awaited as he recently released his album, The Carter VI, in June this year, featuring the hit song, Hip-Hop.

Also read: BTS’ Jin wraps RunSeokjin Tour brings J-Hope, Jungkook and V back on stage: Watch

B.G. on Lil Wayne’s absence

While appearing on a podcast show, B.G. talked about his conversation with Lil Wayne before the show. According to him, the rapper decided to give Verzuz a miss as he was not feeling well. B.G. also mentioned that Lil Wayne canceled another show of his on the same night for this reason, reported Complex.

Going on, B.G. also talked about Beatz being unhappy with Lil Wayne’s absence. However, he confirmed that the rapper would not have missed the event had it not been for his health. B.G. added, “He told me that he wasn’t feeling good, and that he had to go to the hospital. People be thinking it was whatever, but at the end of the day, we ain’t spring chickens no more."

This is not the first time in recent months that Wayne has canceled a show. The rapper pulled out of a Toronto performance at the Budweiser stage in August. He also canceled his Oklahoma City concert, as per KOCO 5 News.

Also read: New York City marathon 2025: Which roads are closed? See date, time, where to watch and more

Cash Money vs No Limit Records Verzuz battle

Despite Lil Wayne’s absence, the Verzuz battle between Cash Money and No Limit was no less than an epic show. It ended with an hour-long face-off between the legendary record labels. Some of the biggest hits for the night were Back That Azz Up and Make Em’ Say Uhh, reported Complex.

Cash Money, which represents Wayne, also played his song A Milli on the stage at one point. The audience could not control their excitement over the song, while some wished that Wayne could have been there. The event’s comeback after a years-long hiatus was planned by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

FAQs

1. Why did Lil Wayne miss the Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz battle?

According to B.G., Lil Wayne was sick and went to the hospital, forcing him to cancel his appearance.

2. When and where did the Verzuz battle take place?

The event was held on October 25 at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

3. Has Lil Wayne canceled other shows recently?

Yes, he previously canceled performances in Toronto and Oklahoma City earlier this year.