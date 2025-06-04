Lil Wayne announces Tha Carter VI tour with Tyga as special guest. Check out show dates

Lil Wayne is celebrating 20 years of his Tha Carter series with a North American tour. The 42-year-old rapper made the last-minute announcement on Tuesday. The first show in his 35-city tour will take place at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 6, coinciding with the release of his 14th studio album, Tha Carter VI. Rapper Lil Wayne shouts during the second half of Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in their NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoffs series in Miami. AP/Lynne Sladky

Lil Wayne announces Tha Carter VI tour. Check out show dates

Tha Carter VI tour will mark Wayne's first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden. Following which, he will take a break until July 30, when he hits the road again for a two-day stop in Virginia. The Lollipop hitmaker will be joined by special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington on all dates.

Additionally, rapper NoCap will also perform on select dates. The tour will run through October 2, with Wayne's final show in Palm Beach, Florida. The Annihilate rapper will also make a stop in Toronto in August. You can check out the full list of show dates below:

June 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

August 3 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August5 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

August 6 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 9 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

August 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

September 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

September 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 10 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

September 14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

September 24 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

September 25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 1 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

October 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre