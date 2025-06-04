Lil Wayne announces Tha Carter VI tour with Tyga as special guest. Check out show dates
Lil Wayne is celebrating 20 years of his Tha Carter series with a North American tour. The 42-year-old rapper made the last-minute announcement on Tuesday. The first show in his 35-city tour will take place at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 6, coinciding with the release of his 14th studio album, Tha Carter VI.
Tha Carter VI tour will mark Wayne's first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden. Following which, he will take a break until July 30, when he hits the road again for a two-day stop in Virginia. The Lollipop hitmaker will be joined by special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington on all dates.
Additionally, rapper NoCap will also perform on select dates. The tour will run through October 2, with Wayne's final show in Palm Beach, Florida. The Annihilate rapper will also make a stop in Toronto in August. You can check out the full list of show dates below:
June 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 2 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
August 3 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August5 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
August 6 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 9 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
August 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
September 1 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
September 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
September 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 10 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
September 14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 18 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
September 24 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
September 25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 1 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
October 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre