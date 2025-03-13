Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zakir Khan treats Hasan Minhaj to Indore’s street food, jokes about performing at Madison Square Garden in New York

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 13, 2025 11:40 AM IST

Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recently welcomed American comedian Hasan Minhaj to his hometown of Indore, treating him to the city’s famous street food.

Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recently played host to internationally acclaimed comedian Hasan Minhaj, taking him on a culinary tour of Indore. Sharing a moment from their outing, Zakir posted a picture on Instagram where the two comedians were seen indulging in some local chaat, giving Hasan a taste of Indore’s beloved street food.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Zakir Khan and Hasan Minhaj were seen enjoying chaat, a staple of Indore’s vibrant food scene.
Sharing a picture on Instagram, Zakir Khan and Hasan Minhaj were seen enjoying chaat, a staple of Indore’s vibrant food scene.

“Brother @HasanMinhaj, come to the hometown! Big fan of his work. So yeah, had to take him to the streets of Indore for some real food! Of course, he was so impressed that he agreed to bring me on stage at Madison Square Garden! Manifesting or just facts in advance? You decide,” Zakir captioned the photo, blending his signature humor with a hint of hopeful ambition.

Hasan, known for his Netflix specials and his time on The Daily Show, responded with enthusiasm, replying, “THANK YOU FOR SHOWING ME INDORE, SEE YOU AT @thegarden!!!” The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, sparking excitement about a potential collaboration between the two comedians.

Zakir’s post received a flood of reactions from social media users, with fans celebrating the meeting of two comedy powerhouses. “Two legends in one frame,” commented a user, while another highlighted the true star of the moment—Indore’s food—writing, “Nothing beats Indori food.”

Zakir Khan, often referred to as “Sakht Launda,” has carved a niche for himself in Indian comedy with his relatable storytelling and deep-rooted connection to Indian culture. His rise to fame through On Air With AIB and subsequent comedy specials has made him a household name. Meanwhile, Hasan Minhaj, whose sharp political satire and storytelling have gained him global recognition, continues to be one of the most influential voices in comedy today.

While the Instagram post may have been in jest, fans are already hoping that Zakir’s "manifestation" of performing at Madison Square Garden alongside Hasan Minhaj might just turn into reality. Until then, their Indore meet-up remains a deliciously entertaining moment for comedy lovers everywhere.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On