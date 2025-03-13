Zakir Khan treats Hasan Minhaj to Indore’s street food, jokes about performing at Madison Square Garden in New York

Indian stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recently played host to internationally acclaimed comedian Hasan Minhaj, taking him on a culinary tour of Indore. Sharing a moment from their outing, Zakir posted a picture on Instagram where the two comedians were seen indulging in some local chaat, giving Hasan a taste of Indore’s beloved street food. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Zakir Khan and Hasan Minhaj were seen enjoying chaat, a staple of Indore’s vibrant food scene.

“Brother @HasanMinhaj, come to the hometown! Big fan of his work. So yeah, had to take him to the streets of Indore for some real food! Of course, he was so impressed that he agreed to bring me on stage at Madison Square Garden! Manifesting or just facts in advance? You decide,” Zakir captioned the photo, blending his signature humor with a hint of hopeful ambition.

Hasan, known for his Netflix specials and his time on The Daily Show, responded with enthusiasm, replying, “THANK YOU FOR SHOWING ME INDORE, SEE YOU AT @thegarden!!!” The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, sparking excitement about a potential collaboration between the two comedians.

Zakir’s post received a flood of reactions from social media users, with fans celebrating the meeting of two comedy powerhouses. “Two legends in one frame,” commented a user, while another highlighted the true star of the moment—Indore’s food—writing, “Nothing beats Indori food.”

Zakir Khan, often referred to as “Sakht Launda,” has carved a niche for himself in Indian comedy with his relatable storytelling and deep-rooted connection to Indian culture. His rise to fame through On Air With AIB and subsequent comedy specials has made him a household name. Meanwhile, Hasan Minhaj, whose sharp political satire and storytelling have gained him global recognition, continues to be one of the most influential voices in comedy today.

While the Instagram post may have been in jest, fans are already hoping that Zakir’s "manifestation" of performing at Madison Square Garden alongside Hasan Minhaj might just turn into reality. Until then, their Indore meet-up remains a deliciously entertaining moment for comedy lovers everywhere.