Are Barack Obama and Michelle really living apart? Presidential historian says ‘it’s just an act for…’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama have been married for over thirty years, yet there are new allegations circulating regarding their marital status. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama face rumors of marital issues, with historian Leon Wagener asserting they live separate lives.

The couple, according to a presidential historian, are “living separate lives” and just presenting an integrated facade for the cameras, despite their public appearances.

‘Obamas have been living separate lives for a while now,’ claims Leon Wagener

Presidential historian Leon Wagener claims that the Obamas' marriage has shifted away from a personal bond and toward public image. “The Obamas have been living separate lives for a while now, and whenever you see them on vacation, it’s just an act for appearances’ sake,” he said, according to a Reality Tea story.

The persistent rumors have been fueled by reports that Barack, aged 63, has been spotted alone at a number of California restaurants this year.

Barack and Michelle's divorce rumors

There have been persistent rumors of marital discord despite Michelle's constant denials. “They clearly haven’t gotten along in years,” Wagener told RadarOnline. At one point, the former First Lady admitted that Barack's peculiar habits, such as the way he chews his food, could be annoying. She also conceded that marriage requires work.

Barack recently quipped that he “dug himself plenty of holes” throughout his presidency but maintained that he is now “at about level ground,” reported Reality Tea.

Rumors have persisted because the couple has not attended certain gatherings. Michelle did not appear for the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in January and she also skipped Donald Trump's inauguration later that month, where the former president appeared alone.

Michelle and Barack “barely speak” these days, claimed Leon Wagener. Nevertheless, Michelle maintains that she has never thought about leaving Barack.

Notably, any possible split would be one of the most costly in political history, with a rumored combined fortune valued at almost $70 million.