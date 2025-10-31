US senators pass resolution to undo Donald Trump's tariffs, 4 Republicans among them

Even as US President Donald Trump flaunts his tariff actions worldwide, the US senators back home have passed a resolution to end the moves. Interestingly, the resolution was bipartisan, passed with help from four senators from Trump's own Republican party. US President Donald Trump speaks, while wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap.(REUTERS)

This was the US senate's third vote this week against Trump's tariff actions, that have long been criticised worldwide, including by Americans. The resolution was passed with a 51-47 vote, which shows how crucial the support from the Republicans was.

Trump's party senators who joined the Democrats to pass this resolution were Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Kentucky’s Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell.

While the resolution is indicative of the growing Republican dissent, it may not pose as a big challenge to Trump's trade actions. This is because the House still needs to pass it, and Republican leaders there have refused to bring it forward.

Trump's return before Supreme Court hearing on tariffs

The senate move coincides with Trump's return to Washington from a week-long trip to Asia, where he also met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping amid trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In a major breakthrough between the two countries, Trump announced the extension of the US's truce with China and also announced that will cut overall tariffs on Chinese goods imported from the US from 57 per cent to 47 per cent.

Tariffs, that have been central to Trump's agenda in his second term has President, will be up for a big challenge next week as the Supreme Court will hear arguments concerning the legality of the duties.

The court will hear arguments on whether the Donald Trump‑era tariffs were legally imposed under the emergency‑powers law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

India-US trade negotiations

The senate resolution in the US also comes as New Delhi and Washington try to reach a trade agreement, necessitated in the face of Trump's steep 50% tariffs on Indian imports that took effect in August.

Half of these duties were imposed as penalties for India's energy trade ties with Russia.

Even amid Trump's repeated assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “assured” him that India would end its oil trade with Russia, India has denied there being any call between the two leaders. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also recently said that India won't agree to any deal with a “gun to our head”, clarifying that it won't give in to any pressure.