India questions Trump's claim that PM Modi made him a promise on Russian oil

India has denied that Donald Trump and Modi held a phone call regarding New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. On Thursday, the MEA contested the US president's claim and said no such conversation took place.
“On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders,” said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly press conference.
Earlier today, the external affairs ministry issued a statement regarding India's energy sourcing and said that the interests of the Indian consumer will be a priority amid the volatile energy scenario.
"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective," spokesperson Jaiswal said in a statement on Thursday.