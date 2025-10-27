Carol Davis family: All on First Lady of Raiders Nation's husband, late Al Davis and son Mark Davis

Carol Davis, the wife of late Las Vegas Raiders owner Al Davis has passed away at the age of 93, the Raiders announced Sunday. Dubbed the "First Lady of Raiders Nation" - the fan club of the Las Vegas Raiders, she was the wife of the late Al Davis, former owner of the team, and the mother of Mark Davis, the current owner. Carol Davis (L) and Carol Davis with her son, Mark Daivs.(Raiders ITALIA and Raiders Nation Worldwide on X)

“Carol provided unbridled support and unparalleled guidance to the Davis family and the Raiders organization for over 60 years,” a statement issued by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday confirming her death read.

Her direct impact on the Greatness of the Raiders continues to be felt, cherished, and honored, and is woven into the fabric of this historic franchise. If Al was the heart of the Raiders, Carol was the soul.”

Here's everything to know about Carol Davis's family:

Caron Davis family: All on son Mark and late husband, Al Davis

Carol Sagal married Al Davis in 1954, long before Al Davis's association with the Raiders began. When Al Davis began coaching the Raiders for the first time in 1963, she was with him. Later, as Al Davis became the principal owner of the franchise and went on to win the three Super Bowl titles, fans dubbed her the "First Lady of Raiders Nation"

Mark Davis, the son of Carol and Al Davis, and the current owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, was born on May 18, 1955, a year after their marriage. He took over operations as the principal owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the other family businesses after the death of Al Davis in 2011.

Mark Davis is known to keep a low profile, unlike his parents. He is married to Erica Davis and they have two children, a son and a daughter.

Carol Davis net worth

Carol Davis was a crucial part of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Davis family's fortune, which is primarily held by his son, Mark. As of October 2024, Mark and Carol Davis had a net worth of over $2.3 billion.

Much of their wealth comes from their ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders as well as from holding a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA team. Additionally, they also own multiple real estates and businesses.